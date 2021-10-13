https://videojs-vr.netlify.com
A video.js plugin that turns a video element into a HTML5 Panoramic 360 video player. Project video onto different shapes. Optionally supports Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and the GearVR.
npm i videojs-vr
The most recent versions of:
Currently we only support:
To include videojs-vr on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.
<script> Tag
This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include [video.js][videojs], so that the
videojs global is available.
<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-vr.min.js"></script>
<script>
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.vr();
</script>
When using with Browserify, install videojs-vr via npm and
require the plugin as you would any other module.
var videojs = require('video.js');
// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-vr');
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.vr({projection: '360'});
When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and
require the plugin as you normally would:
require(['video.js', 'videojs-vr'], function(videojs) {
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.vr({projection: '360'});
});
If the videojs-errors plugin is intialized before
videojs-vr, then it will be used to display errors to users.
If you are only going to be playing 360 videos you can set the global plugin projection like so:
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.vr({projection: '360'});
// or change player.vr.defaultProjection
// and call player.vr.initScene again
Set
player.mediainfo and
player.mediainfo.projection to a valid projection value and pass in 'AUTO' or nothing for the
projection key when initializing this plugin.
EX:
var player = videojs('my-video');
if (!player.mediainfo) {
player.mediainfo = {};
}
if (!player.mediainfo.projection) {
player.mediainfo.projection = '360';
}
player.vr({projection: 'AUTO'});
// or player.vr(); since 'AUTO' is the default
This project leverages the webvr-polyfill and three.js libraries to create a 'responsive VR' experience across multiple devices.
Oculus Rift and HTC Vive playback requires Firefox >= 55, experimental WebVR-enabled builds of Chromium, or via Chrome by enabling webvr in
chrome://flags. Go to WebVR.info for more info.
GearVR playback requires the latest Samsung Internet for Gear VR with WebVR support enabled. Go here for more info.
The Three.js rotation values are exposed under the property
cameraVector on the
vr plugin namespace.
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.vr().cameraVector;
The Three.js Scene, renderer, and perspective camera are exposed under the
threeJs object as the properties
scene,
renderer, and
camera on the
vr plugin namespace.
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.vr().camera;
player.vr().scene;
player.vr().renderer;
forceCardboard
Type:
boolean, default:
false
Force the cardboard button to display on all devices even if we don't think they support it.
motionControls
Type:
boolean, default:
true on ios and andriod
Whether motion/gyro controls should be enabled.
projection
Type
string, default:
'auto'Can be any of the following:
'180'
The video is half sphere and the user should not be able to look behind themselves
'180_LR'
Used for side-by-side 180 videos The video is half sphere and the user should not be able to look behind themselves
'180_MONO'
Used for monoscopic 180 videos The video is half sphere and the user should not be able to look behind themselves
'360',
'Sphere', or
'equirectangular'
The video is a sphere
'Cube' or
'360_CUBE'
The video is a cube
'NONE'
This video is not a 360 video
'AUTO'
Check
player.mediainfo.projection to see if the current video is a 360 video.
'360_LR'
Used for side-by-side 360 videos
'360_TB'
Used for top-to-bottom 360 videos
'EAC'
Used for Equi-Angular Cubemap videos
'EAC_LR'
Used for side-by-side Equi-Angular Cubemap videos
sphereDetail
type:
number, default:
32
This alters the number of segments in the spherical mesh onto which equirectangular
videos are projected. The default is
32 but in some circumstances you may notice
artifacts and need to increase this number.
player.mediainfo.projection
type:
string
This should be set on a source-by-source basis to turn 360 videos on an off depending upon the video.
See
projection above for information of values. Note that
AUTO is the same as
NONE for
player.mediainfo.projection.
debug
type:
boolean, default:
false
Enable debug logging for this plugin
omnitone
type:
Omnitone library object
Use this property to pass the Omnitone library object to the plugin. Please be aware of, the Omnitone library is not included in the build files.
omnitoneOptions
type:
object, default:
{}
Default options for the Omnitone library. Please check available options on https://github.com/GoogleChrome/omnitone
disableTogglePlay
type:
boolean, default:
false
Feature to disable the togglePlay manually. This functionality is useful in live events so that users cannot stop the live, but still have a controlBar available.
This project is a conglomeration of a few amazing open source libraries.
