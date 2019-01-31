openbase logo
videojs-vjsdownload

by 7Ds7
1.0.4 (see all)

Adds a button to download the video inside a VideoJS player

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

videojs-vjsdownload

Adds a button to download the video inside the player

Demo

https://7ds7.github.io/videojs-vjsdownload/

or

https://codepen.io/binaryunit/pen/BMpegv

Usage

Include the plugin files

  • videojs-vjsdownload.js
  • videojs-vjsdownload.css

also available trough bower install videojs-vjsdownload or npm install videojs-vjsdownload

var player = videojs(document.querySelector('.video-js'), {
  plugins: {
    vjsdownload:{
      beforeElement: 'playbackRateMenuButton',
      textControl: 'Download video',
      name: 'downloadButton',
      downloadURL: 'https://video_url.mp4' //optional if you need a different download url than the source
    }
  }
} , function() {
  console.log('Callback video-js initiated');
  this.on('downloadvideo', function(){
    console.log('downloadvideo triggered');
  });
});

Options

  • beforeElement: name of the player.controlBar component for the button to be attached before (default: fullscreenMenuToggle)
  • textControl: String for the controlText (default: 'Download Video')
  • name: name of the DownloadButton component (default: 'downloadButton')
  • downloadURL: oprional file to download (default: null)

Style

By default the download icon is the play button icon rotated 90deg with some suggar on top, to include a custom icon please refer to videojs-vjsdownload.css file

