Adds a button to download the video inside the player

Demo

https://7ds7.github.io/videojs-vjsdownload/

or

https://codepen.io/binaryunit/pen/BMpegv

Usage

Include the plugin files

videojs-vjsdownload.js

videojs-vjsdownload.css

also available trough bower install videojs-vjsdownload or npm install videojs-vjsdownload

var player = videojs( document .querySelector( '.video-js' ), { plugins : { vjsdownload :{ beforeElement : 'playbackRateMenuButton' , textControl : 'Download video' , name : 'downloadButton' , downloadURL : 'https://video_url.mp4' } } } , function ( ) { console .log( 'Callback video-js initiated' ); this .on( 'downloadvideo' , function ( ) { console .log( 'downloadvideo triggered' ); }); });

Options

beforeElement: name of the player.controlBar component for the button to be attached before (default: fullscreenMenuToggle)

textControl: String for the controlText (default: 'Download Video')

name: name of the DownloadButton component (default: 'downloadButton')

downloadURL: oprional file to download (default: null)

Style

By default the download icon is the play button icon rotated 90deg with some suggar on top, to include a custom icon please refer to videojs-vjsdownload.css file