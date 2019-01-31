Adds a button to download the video inside the player
https://7ds7.github.io/videojs-vjsdownload/
or
https://codepen.io/binaryunit/pen/BMpegv
Include the plugin files
also available trough
bower install videojs-vjsdownload or
npm install videojs-vjsdownload
var player = videojs(document.querySelector('.video-js'), {
plugins: {
vjsdownload:{
beforeElement: 'playbackRateMenuButton',
textControl: 'Download video',
name: 'downloadButton',
downloadURL: 'https://video_url.mp4' //optional if you need a different download url than the source
}
}
} , function() {
console.log('Callback video-js initiated');
this.on('downloadvideo', function(){
console.log('downloadvideo triggered');
});
});
By default the download icon is the play button icon rotated 90deg with some suggar on top, to include a custom icon please refer to videojs-vjsdownload.css file