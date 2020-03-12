Share plugin for video.js. Allows user to copy video url / embed code and share video to social networks.
List of supported social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, LinkedIn, VK, Odnoklassniki, Mail.ru. Supported messengers: Messenger, Telegram, Whatsapp, Viber.
Sharing functioonality provided by vanilla-sharing library. Copying to clipboard is done via clipboard.js.
This is an advanced plugin and due to that it works on videojs versions 6+ see here.
npm install --save videojs-share
To include videojs-share on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.
<script> Tag
This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the
videojs global is available.
<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-share.min.js"></script>
When using with Browserify, install videojs-share via npm and
require the plugin as you would any other module.
var videojs = require('video.js');
// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-share');
When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and
require the plugin as you normally would:
require(['video.js', 'videojs-share'], function(videojs) {
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.share();
});
var player = videojs('my-video');
var shareOptions = {
socials: ['fb', 'tw', 'reddit', 'gp', 'messenger', 'linkedin', 'telegram', 'whatsapp', 'viber', 'vk', 'ok', 'mail'],
url: window.location.href,
title: 'videojs-share',
description: 'video.js share plugin',
image: 'https://dummyimage.com/1200x630',
// required for Facebook and Messenger
fbAppId: '12345',
// optional for Facebook
redirectUri: window.location.href + '#close',
// optional for VK
isVkParse: true,
// optinal embed code
embedCode : '<iframe src="' + window.location.href + '" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>'
}
player.share(shareOptions);