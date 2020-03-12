Share plugin for video.js. Allows user to copy video url / embed code and share video to social networks.

List of supported social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, LinkedIn, VK, Odnoklassniki, Mail.ru. Supported messengers: Messenger, Telegram, Whatsapp, Viber.

Sharing functioonality provided by vanilla-sharing library. Copying to clipboard is done via clipboard.js.

Table of Contents

Version Support

This is an advanced plugin and due to that it works on videojs versions 6+ see here.

Installation

npm install --save videojs-share

Usage

To include videojs-share on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the videojs global is available.

< script src = "//path/to/video.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//path/to/videojs-share.min.js" > </ script >

When using with Browserify, install videojs-share via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require ( 'video.js' ); require ( 'videojs-share' );

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require ([ 'video.js' , 'videojs-share' ], function ( videojs ) { var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.share(); });

Plugin initialization