videojs-share

by Mikhail Khazov
3.2.1 (see all)

Share plugin for video.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

videojs-share

Share plugin for video.js. Allows user to copy video url / embed code and share video to social networks.

List of supported social networks: Facebook, Twitter, Google Plus, LinkedIn, VK, Odnoklassniki, Mail.ru. Supported messengers: Messenger, Telegram, Whatsapp, Viber.

Sharing functioonality provided by vanilla-sharing library. Copying to clipboard is done via clipboard.js.

Build Status Build Status bundlephobia npm npm David David

Table of Contents

Version Support

This is an advanced plugin and due to that it works on videojs versions 6+ see here.

Installation

npm install --save videojs-share

Usage

To include videojs-share on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the videojs global is available.

<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-share.min.js"></script>

Browserify/CommonJS

When using with Browserify, install videojs-share via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require('video.js');

// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-share');

RequireJS/AMD

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require(['video.js', 'videojs-share'], function(videojs) {
  var player = videojs('my-video');

  player.share();
});

Plugin initialization

var player = videojs('my-video');

var shareOptions = {
  socials: ['fb', 'tw', 'reddit', 'gp', 'messenger', 'linkedin', 'telegram', 'whatsapp', 'viber', 'vk', 'ok', 'mail'],

  url: window.location.href,
  title: 'videojs-share',
  description: 'video.js share plugin',
  image: 'https://dummyimage.com/1200x630',

  // required for Facebook and Messenger
  fbAppId: '12345',
  // optional for Facebook
  redirectUri: window.location.href + '#close',

  // optional for VK
  isVkParse: true,
  
  // optinal embed code
  embedCode : '<iframe src="' + window.location.href + '" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>'
}

player.share(shareOptions);

