Plugin for video.js to add seek buttons to the control bar. These buttons allow the user to skip forward or back by a configured number of seconds.

Installation

npm install --save videojs-seek-buttons

Options

forward - if a number greater than 0, a seek forward button will be added which seeks that number of seconds

- if a number greater than 0, a seek back button will be added which seeks that number of seconds forwardIndex - the position in the control bar to insert the button. Defaults to 1 . See note below.

Control position

forwardIndex and backIndex set the posiiton of the button in the control bar. Note if both a back and forward button are used, the forward button is inserted first.

Assuming the standard control bar, the play button is at index 0 . With the default index of 1 for both, the forward button is inserted after the play button, then the back button is inserted after the play button and before the forward button. Setting backIndex to 0 would place the back button before the play button instead, so they surround the play button.

Usage

To include videojs-seek-buttons on your website or web application, use any of the following methods to include the script.

You also need to include the plugin's CSS.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the videojs global is available.

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//path/to/videojs-seek-buttons.css" > < script src = "//path/to/video.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//path/to/videojs-seek-buttons.min.js" > </ script > < script > var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.seekButtons({ forward: 30 , back: 10 }); </ script >

The dist versions will be available from services which host npm packages such as jsdelivr:

When using with Browserify, install videojs-seek-buttons via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require ( 'video.js' ); require ( 'videojs-seek-buttons' ); var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.seekButtons({ forward : 30 , back : 10 });

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require ([ 'video.js' , 'videojs-seek-buttons' ], function ( videojs ) { var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.seekButtons({ forward : 30 , back : 10 }); });

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) mister-ben <git@misterben.me>