videojs-seek-buttons

by mister-ben
2.2.0 (see all)

video.js plugin which adds buttons to seek forward or back n seconds

6.7K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

videojs-seek-buttons

Plugin for video.js to add seek buttons to the control bar. These buttons allow the user to skip forward or back by a configured number of seconds.

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install --save videojs-seek-buttons

Options

  • forward - if a number greater than 0, a seek forward button will be added which seeks that number of seconds
  • back - if a number greater than 0, a seek back button will be added which seeks that number of seconds
  • forwardIndex - the position in the control bar to insert the button. Defaults to 1. See note below.
  • backIndex - the position in the control bar to insert the button. Defaults to 1. See note below.

Control position

forwardIndex and backIndex set the posiiton of the button in the control bar. Note if both a back and forward button are used, the forward button is inserted first.

Assuming the standard control bar, the play button is at index 0. With the default index of 1 for both, the forward button is inserted after the play button, then the back button is inserted after the play button and before the forward button. Setting backIndex to 0 would place the back button before the play button instead, so they surround the play button.

Usage

To include videojs-seek-buttons on your website or web application, use any of the following methods to include the script.

You also need to include the plugin's CSS.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the videojs global is available.

<link rel="stylesheet" href="//path/to/videojs-seek-buttons.css">
<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-seek-buttons.min.js"></script>
<script>
  var player = videojs('my-video');

  player.seekButtons({
    forward: 30,
    back: 10
  });


// You could alternatively include the plugin in the setup options, e.g.
// var player = videojs('my-video', {
//   plugins: {
//     seekButtons: {
//       forward: 30,
//       back: 10
//     }
//   }
// });

</script>

The dist versions will be available from services which host npm packages such as jsdelivr:

Browserify/CommonJS

When using with Browserify, install videojs-seek-buttons via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require('video.js');

// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-seek-buttons');

var player = videojs('my-video');

player.seekButtons({
    forward: 30,
    back: 10
  });

RequireJS/AMD

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require(['video.js', 'videojs-seek-buttons'], function(videojs) {
  var player = videojs('my-video');

  player.seekButtons({
    forward: 30,
    back: 10
  });
});

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) mister-ben <git@misterben.me>

