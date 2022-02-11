A playlist video picker for video.js and videojs-playlist
Maintenance Status: Stable
Include the plugin script in your page, and a placeholder list element with the class
vjs-playlist to house the playlist menu:
<!-- Include the playlist menu styles somewhere in your page: -->
<link href="videojs-playlist-ui.vertical.css" rel="stylesheet">
<!-- The playlist menu will be built automatically in here: -->
<div class="vjs-playlist"></div>
<!-- Include video.js, the videojs-playlist plugin and this plugin: -->
<script src="video.js"></script>
<script src="videojs-playlist.js"></script>
<script src="videojs-playlist-ui.js"></script>
<script>
// Initialize the plugin and build the playlist!
videojs(document.querySelector('video')).playlistUi();
</script>
There's also a working example of the plugin you can check out if you're having trouble.
Before this plugin will work at all, it needs an element in the DOM to which to attach itself. There are three ways to find or provide this element.
NOTE: In v2.x of this plugin, the root element was expected to be a list element (i.e.,
<ol>or
<ul>). As of v3.x, the plugin creates a list; so, this root element must be a non-list container element (e.g.,
<div>).
By default, the plugin will search for the first element in the DOM with the
vjs-playlist class.
To defend against problems caused by multiple playlist players on a page, the plugin will only use an element with the
vjs-playlist class if that element has not been used by another player's playlist.
A custom
className option can be passed to override the class the plugin will search for to find the root element. The same defense against multiple playlist players is reused in this case.
player.playlistUi({
className: 'hello-world'
});
A custom element can be passed using the
el option to explicitly define a specific root element.
player.playlistUi({
el: document.getElementById('hello-world')
});
NOTE: Previously, the plugin supported passing the element in lieu of passing options. That feature is deprecated and will be removed in 4.0. Please use the
eloption going forward.
The options passed to the plugin are passed to the internal
PlaylistMenu video.js Component; so, you may pass in any option that is accepted by a component.
In addition, the options object may contain the following specialized properties:
className
Type:
string
Default:
"vjs-playlist"
As mentioned above, the name of the class to search for to populate the playlist menu.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
The default behavior is that the play state is expected to stay the same between videos. If the player is playing when switching playlist items, continue playing. If paused, stay paused.
When this boolean is set to
true, clicking on the playlist menu items will always play the video.
The
PlaylistMenu automatically adapts to ad integrations based on videojs-contrib-ads. When a linear ad is being played, the menu will darken and stop responding to click or touch events. If you'd prefer to allow your viewers to change videos during ad playback, you can override this behavior through CSS. You will also need to make sure that your ad integration is properly cancelled and cleaned up before switching -- consult the documentation for your ad library for details on how to do that.