openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

videojs-playlist

by brightcove

Playlist plugin for videojs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.1K

GitHub Stars

298

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Video Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

videojs-playlist

Build Status Greenkeeper badge Slack Status

NPM

A plugin to enable playlists in video.js

Maintenance Status: Stable

Installation

Install videojs-playlist via npm (preferred):

$ npm install videojs-playlist

Or Bower:

$ bower install videojs-playlist

Inclusion

Include videojs-playlist on your website using the tool(s) of your choice.

The simplest method of inclusion is a <script> tag after the video.js <script> tag:

<script src="path/to/video.js/dist/video.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/videojs-playlist/dist/videojs-playlist.js"></script>

When installed via npm, videojs-playlist supports Browserify-based workflows out of the box.

Basic Usage

For full details on how to use the playlist plugin can be found in the API documentation.

var player = videojs('video');

player.playlist([{
  sources: [{
    src: 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/sintel/trailer.mp4',
    type: 'video/mp4'
  }],
  poster: 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/sintel/poster.png'
}, {
  sources: [{
    src: 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/bunny/trailer.mp4',
    type: 'video/mp4'
  }],
  poster: 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/bunny/poster.png'
}, {
  sources: [{
    src: 'http://vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4',
    type: 'video/mp4'
  }],
  poster: 'http://www.videojs.com/img/poster.jpg'
}, {
  sources: [{
    src: 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/bunny/movie.mp4',
    type: 'video/mp4'
  }],
  poster: 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/bunny/poster.png'
}, {
  sources: [{
    src: 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/video/movie_300.mp4',
    type: 'video/mp4'
  }],
  poster: 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/video/poster.png'
}]);

// Play through the playlist automatically.
player.playlist.autoadvance(0);

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Brightcove, Inc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

video.jsVideo.js - open source HTML5 & Flash video player
GitHub Stars
33K
Weekly Downloads
366K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
118
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
shaka-playerJavaScript player library / DASH & HLS client / MSE-EME player
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
155K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Performant
ply
plyrA simple HTML5, YouTube and Vimeo player
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
90K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
openplayerjsLightweight HTML5 video/audio player with smooth controls and ability to play VAST/VPAID/VMAP ads
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
lib-jitsi-meetA low-level JS video API that allows adding a completely custom video experience to web apps.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
141
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
mediaelementHTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
See 22 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial