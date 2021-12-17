A plugin to enable playlists in video.js

Maintenance Status: Stable

Installation

Install videojs-playlist via npm (preferred):

$ npm install videojs-playlist

Or Bower:

$ bower install videojs-playlist

Inclusion

Include videojs-playlist on your website using the tool(s) of your choice.

The simplest method of inclusion is a <script> tag after the video.js <script> tag:

< script src = "path/to/video.js/dist/video.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/videojs-playlist/dist/videojs-playlist.js" > </ script >

When installed via npm, videojs-playlist supports Browserify-based workflows out of the box.

Basic Usage

For full details on how to use the playlist plugin can be found in the API documentation.

var player = videojs( 'video' ); player.playlist([{ sources : [{ src : 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/sintel/trailer.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' }], poster : 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/sintel/poster.png' }, { sources : [{ src : 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/bunny/trailer.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' }], poster : 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/bunny/poster.png' }, { sources : [{ src : 'http://vjs.zencdn.net/v/oceans.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' }], poster : 'http://www.videojs.com/img/poster.jpg' }, { sources : [{ src : 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/bunny/movie.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' }], poster : 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/bunny/poster.png' }, { sources : [{ src : 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/video/movie_300.mp4' , type : 'video/mp4' }], poster : 'http://media.w3.org/2010/05/video/poster.png' }]); player.playlist.autoadvance( 0 );

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Brightcove, Inc.