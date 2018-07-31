A VideoJS and MediaElement plugin to run a full 180, 360 degree, 3d 360 degree panorama, fisheye and 3d fisheye video. Fully support VR device.
var panorama = player.panorama({
PanoramaThumbnail: true, //enable panorama thumbnail
KeyboardControl: true,
clickToToggle: true,
Notice: {
Enable: true,
Message: (isMobile())? "please drag and drop the video" : "please use your mouse drag and drop the video"
},
Markers: [
{
location: {
lat: 0,
lon: 180
},
radius: 500,
element: "This is text 1 with long text"
},
{
location: {
lat: 20,
lon: 160
},
radius: 500,
element: "This is text 2 with long text",
onShow: function(){
console.log("text 2 is shown");
},
onHide: function(){
console.log("text 2 is hidden");
}
}
],
Animation: [
{
keyPoint: 0,
from: {
lon: 180,
},
to:{
lon: 540,
},
duration: 8000,
ease: "linear",
onComplete: function () {
console.log("animation 1 is completed");
}
},
{
keyPoint: 0,
from: {
fov: 75,
},
to:{
fov: 90,
},
duration: 5000,
ease: "linear",
}
],
});
npm install --save videojs-panorama
or
bower install --save videojs-panorama
or
###1. If you don't have video.js, add its scripts and stylesheet to your page:
<!-- video.js 4 -->
<link href="http://vjs.zencdn.net/4.12/video-js.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="http://vjs.zencdn.net/4.12/video.js"></script>
or
<!-- video.js 5 -->
<link href="http://vjs.zencdn.net/5.8/video-js.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="http://vjs.zencdn.net/5.8/video.js"></script>
###2. Add three.js after video.js script
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/three.js/r76/three.js"></script>
###3. Add the plugin stylesheet and script
<!-- Common -->
<link href="//path/to/videojs-panorama.min.css" rel="stylesheet">
and the videojs version-specific plugin, available in the dist folder
<!-- video.js 4 -->
<script src="//path/to/videojs-panorama.v4.min.js"></script>
or
<!-- video.js 5 -->
<script src="//path/to/videojs-panorama.v5.min.js"></script>
###4. Set up the video.js panorama plugin
player.panorama({
clickAndDrag: true,
callback: function () {
player.play();
}
});
In order to avoid a cross domain issue, please keep the code and video within same domain. videojs-panorama uses canvas and includes the video as a resource, so it should be at the same domain. For details, please see: https://forums.developer.apple.com/thread/36725
If you really want to use a video hosted on a different domain, there are two solutions. (If you have alternatives, please let me know.)
In order to avoid the cross-domain issue, we need to put the video player inside an iframe. However, mobile acceleration and fullscreen do not work in iframes, so you will have to set it up manually. Please check
iframe.html and
iframe-video.html for details, they include examples to allow mobile acceleration and fullscreen functionality to work in iframes.
Please make sure to add
crossorigin="anonymous" attribute in video tag:
<video id="videojs-panorama-player" class="video-js vjs-default-skin" poster="assets/poster.jpg" crossorigin="anonymous" controls>
<source src="assets/shark.mp4" type='video/mp4'>
</video>
On the server side, you have to set a cross-origin header, like
Access-Control-Allow-Origin: *.
Sometimes the video will need to be resized and/or go fullscreen. For performance, this plugin doesn't handle resize automatically. Here's the solution:
var player = window.player = videojs('videojs-panorama-player', {}, function () {
window.addEventListener("resize", function () {
var canvas = player.getChild('Canvas');
canvas.handleResize();
});
});
In some cases, you get the video like below.
You don't have to use tools to convert video to equirectangular video, you can use this plugin to play directly.
There are two cases for fisheye video. One case is the camera took from top to bottom. You may need to restrict user only view the bottom half of the sphere
player.panorama({
maxLat: -10,
initLat: -10,
rotateX: -Math.PI,
});
Another case is the camera took from bottom to top.
player.panorama({
minLat: 10,
initLat: 10,
rotateX: 0,
});
By default, video will be rotated when user rollover their mouse. If clickAndDrag set to true, video rotation will only happen on user drag and drop the video.
Defaults to false
callback function fired when panorama video is ready.
A notice label show on the beginning of the video to notice user to drag the player to see whole video. If showNotice set to false, notice label will not be shown.
Defaults to true
Customize your own notice message.
How long the notice message should be shown.
Defaults to 3000, indicate it will hide after 3000ms.
initial lat for camera angle,
Defaults value is 0, range between -90 to 90.
initial lot for camera angle,
Defaults value is -180, don't have range.
automatically back to vertical center when user inactive the video frame.
Defaults value depends on running platform, true on desktop, false on mobile.
If backToVerticalCenter is set to true, you can customize the return back speed.
Defaults value is 0.5. The larger the faster.
automatically back to horizontal center when user inactive the video frame. Default value the same as
backToVerticalCenter.
If backToHorizonCenter is set to true, you can customize the return back speed.
Defaults value is 2.
click to toggle the video. If video is playing, it will be paused. If video is paused, it will be played.
Defaults to false.
It's possible to customize the viewable zoom
minimum Lat value for camera angle.
Defaults value is -85.
max Lat value for camera angle.
Defaults value is 85.
This feature only works on mobile device. Auto moving 360 video when user move their phone.
Defaults value is false.
This plugin can play two types of video, equirectangular and fisheye.
Defaults value is equirectangular.
rotate video view by x axis.
Defaults value is 0. Value should be radian.
rotate video view by y axis.
Defaults value is 0. Value should be radian.
rotate video view by z axis.
Defaults value is 0. Value should be radian.
whether VR button shows on control panel.
Defaults value is true.
IE 11, Edge 12, 13, chrome, firefox, safari, iphone ios 9, ipad ios 9, android 4.4 and above.
Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) yanwsh@gmail.com