A VideoJS and MediaElement plugin to run a full 180, 360 degree, 3d 360 degree panorama, fisheye and 3d fisheye video. Fully support VR device.

videojs-panorama v1.0.0 is coming soon

Please help me test this new version. Keep in mind, this is beta version, so don't use it on production site.

New Features

Support Media Element Player Black screen detector Keyboard control. (Left, Right, Up and Down arrow) Hotspot support Animation support All in one (videojs 4, videojs 5 and media element player will detect automatically) 180 video support 360 Thumbnail support

Usage

var panorama = player.panorama({ PanoramaThumbnail : true , KeyboardControl : true , clickToToggle : true , Notice : { Enable : true , Message : (isMobile())? "please drag and drop the video" : "please use your mouse drag and drop the video" }, Markers : [ { location : { lat : 0 , lon : 180 }, radius : 500 , element : "This is text 1 with long text" }, { location : { lat : 20 , lon : 160 }, radius : 500 , element : "This is text 2 with long text" , onShow : function ( ) { console .log( "text 2 is shown" ); }, onHide : function ( ) { console .log( "text 2 is hidden" ); } } ], Animation : [ { keyPoint : 0 , from : { lon : 180 , }, to :{ lon : 540 , }, duration : 8000 , ease : "linear" , onComplete : function ( ) { console .log( "animation 1 is completed" ); } }, { keyPoint : 0 , from : { fov : 75 , }, to :{ fov : 90 , }, duration : 5000 , ease : "linear" , } ], });

Full documentation comming soon! If you have any question, feel free to post it on issues board.

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install --save videojs-panorama

or

bower install --save videojs-panorama

or

Integration with video.js 4 and 5

###1. If you don't have video.js, add its scripts and stylesheet to your page:

< link href = "http://vjs.zencdn.net/4.12/video-js.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "http://vjs.zencdn.net/4.12/video.js" > </ script >

or

< link href = "http://vjs.zencdn.net/5.8/video-js.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "http://vjs.zencdn.net/5.8/video.js" > </ script >

###2. Add three.js after video.js script

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/three.js/r76/three.js" > </ script >

###3. Add the plugin stylesheet and script

< link href = "//path/to/videojs-panorama.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" >

and the videojs version-specific plugin, available in the dist folder

< script src = "//path/to/videojs-panorama.v4.min.js" > </ script >

or

< script src = "//path/to/videojs-panorama.v5.min.js" > </ script >

###4. Set up the video.js panorama plugin

player.panorama({ clickAndDrag : true , callback : function ( ) { player.play(); } });

Cross domain issue

In order to avoid a cross domain issue, please keep the code and video within same domain. videojs-panorama uses canvas and includes the video as a resource, so it should be at the same domain. For details, please see: https://forums.developer.apple.com/thread/36725

If you really want to use a video hosted on a different domain, there are two solutions. (If you have alternatives, please let me know.)

Video player in iframe

In order to avoid the cross-domain issue, we need to put the video player inside an iframe. However, mobile acceleration and fullscreen do not work in iframes, so you will have to set it up manually. Please check iframe.html and iframe-video.html for details, they include examples to allow mobile acceleration and fullscreen functionality to work in iframes.

Put it inside an iframe and use iframe in different domain. (Best solution)

Experimental, only works in Chrome and Firefox; does not work in Safari!

Please make sure to add crossorigin="anonymous" attribute in video tag:

<video id= "videojs-panorama-player" class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" poster= "assets/poster.jpg" crossorigin= "anonymous" controls> < source src = "assets/shark.mp4" type = 'video/mp4' > </ video >

On the server side, you have to set a cross-origin header, like Access-Control-Allow-Origin: * .

Resize problem

Sometimes the video will need to be resized and/or go fullscreen. For performance, this plugin doesn't handle resize automatically. Here's the solution:

var player = window .player = videojs( 'videojs-panorama-player' , {}, function ( ) { window .addEventListener( "resize" , function ( ) { var canvas = player.getChild( 'Canvas' ); canvas.handleResize(); }); });

Fisheye video support

In some cases, you get the video like below.

You don't have to use tools to convert video to equirectangular video, you can use this plugin to play directly.

There are two cases for fisheye video. One case is the camera took from top to bottom. You may need to restrict user only view the bottom half of the sphere

player.panorama({ maxLat : -10 , initLat : -10 , rotateX : - Math .PI, });

Another case is the camera took from bottom to top.

player.panorama({ minLat : 10 , initLat : 10 , rotateX : 0 , });

Options

clickAndDrag

By default, video will be rotated when user rollover their mouse. If clickAndDrag set to true, video rotation will only happen on user drag and drop the video. Defaults to false

callback

callback function fired when panorama video is ready.

showNotice

A notice label show on the beginning of the video to notice user to drag the player to see whole video. If showNotice set to false, notice label will not be shown. Defaults to true

NoticeMessage

Customize your own notice message.

autoHideNotice

How long the notice message should be shown. Defaults to 3000 , indicate it will hide after 3000ms.

initLat

initial lat for camera angle, Defaults value is 0 , range between -90 to 90.

initLon

initial lot for camera angle, Defaults value is -180 , don't have range.

backToVerticalCenter

automatically back to vertical center when user inactive the video frame. Defaults value depends on running platform, true on desktop, false on mobile .

returnStepLat

If backToVerticalCenter is set to true, you can customize the return back speed. Defaults value is 0.5 . The larger the faster.

backToHorizonCenter

automatically back to horizontal center when user inactive the video frame. Default value the same as backToVerticalCenter .

returnStepLon

If backToHorizonCenter is set to true, you can customize the return back speed. Defaults value is 2 .

clickToToggle

click to toggle the video. If video is playing, it will be paused. If video is paused, it will be played. Defaults to false .

It's possible to customize the viewable zoom

minLat

minimum Lat value for camera angle. Defaults value is -85 .

maxLat

max Lat value for camera angle. Defaults value is 85 .

autoMobileOrientation

This feature only works on mobile device. Auto moving 360 video when user move their phone. Defaults value is false .

videoType

This plugin can play two types of video, equirectangular and fisheye. Defaults value is equirectangular .

The properties below only support fisheye video.

rotateX

rotate video view by x axis. Defaults value is 0 . Value should be radian.

rotateY

rotate video view by y axis. Defaults value is 0 . Value should be radian.

rotateZ

rotate video view by z axis. Defaults value is 0 . Value should be radian.

VREnable

whether VR button shows on control panel. Defaults value is true .

browser support

IE 11, Edge 12, 13, chrome, firefox, safari, iphone ios 9, ipad ios 9, android 4.4 and above.

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) yanwsh@gmail.com