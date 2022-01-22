Mobile UI for Video.js.
Touch controls:
Fullscreen control:
npm install --save videojs-mobile-ui
{
fullscreen: {
enterOnRotate: true,
exitOnRotate: true,
lockOnRotate: true
},
touchControls: {
seekSeconds: 10,
tapTimeout: 300,
disableOnEnd: false
}
};
boolean Whether to go fullscreen when rotating to landscape
boolean Whether to leave fullscreen when rotating to portrait (if not locked)
boolean Whether to lock to fullscreen when rotating to landscape
boolean Whether to use fake fullscreen on iOS (needed for controls to work)
int Seconds to seek when double-tapping
int Milliseconds to consider a double-tap
boolean Whether to disable touch controls when the video has ended, e.g. if an endscreen is used. Automatically disables if the endscreen plugin is present when this plugin initialises
To include videojs-mobile-ui on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.
<script> Tag
This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the
videojs global is available.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//path/to/videojs-mobile-ui.css">
<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-mobile-ui.min.js"></script>
<script>
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.mobileUi();
</script>
The release versions will be available on jdselivr, unpkg etc.
When using with Browserify, install videojs-mobile-ui via npm and
require the plugin as you would any other module.
var videojs = require('video.js');
// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-mobile-ui');
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.mobileUi();
Also include the CSS.
When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and
require the plugin as you normally would:
require(['video.js', 'videojs-mobile-ui'], function(videojs) {
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.mobileUi();
});
Also include the CSS.
To import into React etc import both the package and the script
import videojs from 'video.js'
import 'videojs-mobile-ui/dist/videojs-mobile-ui.css';
import 'videojs-mobile-ui';
MIT. Copyright (c) mister-ben <git@misterben.me>