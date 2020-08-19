Fullscreen control:

Installation

npm install --save videojs-landscape-fullscreen

Plugin Options

Default options

{ fullscreen : { enterOnRotate : true , alwaysInLandscapeMode : true , iOS : true } };

Usage

To include videojs-landscape-fullscreen on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

React

import React, { Component } from 'react' import videojs from 'video.js' import 'video.js/dist/video-js.css' import 'videojs-youtube' import 'videojs-landscape-fullscreen' class Player extends Component { componentDidMount() { this .player = videojs( this .videoNode, this .props, function onPlayerReady ( ) { console .log( 'onPlayerReady' , this ) }) this .player.landscapeFullscreen({ fullscreen : { enterOnRotate : true , alwaysInLandscapeMode : true , iOS : true } }) } componentWillUnmount() { if ( this .player) { this .player.dispose() } } render() { return ( < div > < div data-vjs-player > < video ref = {node => (this.videoNode = node)} className="video-js" /> </ div > </ div > ) } } export default Player

import React from 'react' import Player from '../components/Player' export default class Index extends React . Component { render() { const videoJsOptions = { techOrder : [ 'youtube' ], autoplay : false , controls : true , sources : [ { src : 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8Ymd-OCucs' , type : 'video/youtube' , }, ], } return < Player { ...videoJsOptions } /> } }

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.min.js, so that the videojs global is available.

< script src = "//path/to/video.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//path/to/videojs-landscape-fullscreen.min.js" > </ script > < script > var player = videojs( 'some-player-id' ); player.landscapeFullscreen(); </ script >

When using with Browserify, install videojs-landscape-fullscreen via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require ( 'video.js' ); require ( 'videojs-landscape-fullscreen' ); var player = videojs( 'some-player-id' ); player.landscapeFullscreen();

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require ([ 'video.js' , 'videojs-landscape-fullscreen' ], function ( videojs ) { var player = videojs( 'some-player-id' ); player.landscapeFullscreen(); });

Pull Requests

Feel free to open pull requests as long as there are no major changes in api surface area.