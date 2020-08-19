Fullscreen control:
npm install --save videojs-landscape-fullscreen
{
fullscreen: {
enterOnRotate: true, // Enter fullscreen mode on rotating the device in landscape
alwaysInLandscapeMode: true, // Always enter fullscreen in landscape mode even when device is in portrait mode (works on chromium, firefox, and ie >= 11)
iOS: true //Whether to use fake fullscreen on iOS (needed for displaying player controls instead of system controls)
}
};
To include videojs-landscape-fullscreen on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import videojs from 'video.js'
import 'video.js/dist/video-js.css'
// initialize video.js plugins
import 'videojs-youtube'
import 'videojs-landscape-fullscreen'
class Player extends Component {
componentDidMount() {
// instantiate Video.js
this.player = videojs(this.videoNode, this.props, function onPlayerReady() {
console.log('onPlayerReady', this)
})
// configure plugins
this.player.landscapeFullscreen({
fullscreen: {
enterOnRotate: true,
alwaysInLandscapeMode: true,
iOS: true
}
})
}
// destroy player on unmount
componentWillUnmount() {
if (this.player) {
this.player.dispose()
}
}
// wrap the player in a div with a `data-vjs-player` attribute
// so videojs won't create additional wrapper in the DOM
// see https://github.com/videojs/video.js/pull/3856
render() {
return (
<div>
<div data-vjs-player>
<video ref={node => (this.videoNode = node)} className="video-js" />
</div>
</div>
)
}
}
export default Player
import React from 'react'
import Player from '../components/Player'
// Or Use React-Hooks
export default class Index extends React.Component {
render() {
const videoJsOptions = {
techOrder: ['youtube'],
autoplay: false,
controls: true,
sources: [
{
src: 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8Ymd-OCucs',
type: 'video/youtube',
},
],
}
return <Player {...videoJsOptions} />
}
}
<script> Tag
This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.min.js, so that the
videojs global is available.
<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-landscape-fullscreen.min.js"></script>
<script>
var player = videojs('some-player-id');
player.landscapeFullscreen();
</script>
When using with Browserify, install videojs-landscape-fullscreen via npm and
require the plugin as you would any other module.
var videojs = require('video.js');
// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-landscape-fullscreen');
var player = videojs('some-player-id');
player.landscapeFullscreen();
When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and
require the plugin as you normally would:
require(['video.js', 'videojs-landscape-fullscreen'], function(videojs) {
var player = videojs('some-player-id');
player.landscapeFullscreen();
});
Feel free to open pull requests as long as there are no major changes in api surface area.