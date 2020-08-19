openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

videojs-landscape-fullscreen

by post-programming
11.33.0 (see all)

Videojs on Mobile and/or React: Automatically Switch to Landscape on Fullscreen, and Fullscreen on Landscape

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

videojs-landscape-fullscreen

Fullscreen control:

  • Rotate to landscape to enter Fullscreen
  • Always enter fullscreen in landscape mode even if device is in portrait mode

Installation

npm install --save videojs-landscape-fullscreen

Plugin Options

Default options

{
  fullscreen: {
    enterOnRotate: true,         // Enter fullscreen mode on rotating the device in landscape
    alwaysInLandscapeMode: true, // Always enter fullscreen in landscape mode even when device is in portrait mode (works on chromium, firefox, and ie >= 11)
    iOS: true //Whether to use fake fullscreen on iOS (needed for displaying player controls instead of system controls)
  }
};

Usage

To include videojs-landscape-fullscreen on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

React

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import videojs from 'video.js'
import 'video.js/dist/video-js.css'

// initialize video.js plugins
import 'videojs-youtube'
import 'videojs-landscape-fullscreen'

class Player extends Component {
  componentDidMount() {
    // instantiate Video.js
    this.player = videojs(this.videoNode, this.props, function onPlayerReady() {
      console.log('onPlayerReady', this)
    })
    
    // configure plugins
    this.player.landscapeFullscreen({
      fullscreen: {
        enterOnRotate: true,
        alwaysInLandscapeMode: true,
        iOS: true
      }
    })
  }

  // destroy player on unmount
  componentWillUnmount() {
    if (this.player) {
      this.player.dispose()
    }
  }

  // wrap the player in a div with a `data-vjs-player` attribute
  // so videojs won't create additional wrapper in the DOM
  // see https://github.com/videojs/video.js/pull/3856
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <div data-vjs-player>
          <video ref={node => (this.videoNode = node)} className="video-js" />
        </div>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

export default Player

import React from 'react'
import Player from '../components/Player'

// Or Use React-Hooks
export default class Index extends React.Component {
  render() {
    const videoJsOptions = {
      techOrder: ['youtube'],
      autoplay: false,
      controls: true,
      sources: [
        {
          src: 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8Ymd-OCucs',
          type: 'video/youtube',
        },
      ],
    }

    return <Player {...videoJsOptions} />
  }
}

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.min.js, so that the videojs global is available.

<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-landscape-fullscreen.min.js"></script>
<script>
  var player = videojs('some-player-id');

  player.landscapeFullscreen();
</script>

Browserify/CommonJS

When using with Browserify, install videojs-landscape-fullscreen via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require('video.js');

// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-landscape-fullscreen');

var player = videojs('some-player-id');

player.landscapeFullscreen();

RequireJS/AMD

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require(['video.js', 'videojs-landscape-fullscreen'], function(videojs) {
  var player = videojs('some-player-id');

  player.landscapeFullscreen();
});

Pull Requests

Feel free to open pull requests as long as there are no major changes in api surface area.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial