IMA SDK Plugin for Video.js

Introduction

The IMA SDK Plugin for Video.js provides a quick and easy IMA SDK integration for the Video.js player.

To see the plugin in action, check out our samples.

Features

Easily integrate the Google IMA SDK into Video.js to enable advertising on your video content.

Requirements

Your favorite text editor

A JavaScript enabled browser

Getting started

ES6 Imports

The easiest way to get started is by using npm.

npm install videojs-ima

Your index.html should contain the video.js stylesheet (not included in the npm module), a video player to be used for playback, and script tags for the IMA SDK and your own javascript file.

< html > < head > < link href = "path/to/video-js.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "path/to/videojs.ima.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> </ head > < body > < video id = 'content_video' class = "video-js" > < p class = 'vjs-no-js' > To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that < a href = 'https://videojs.com/html5-video-support/' target = '_blank' > supports HTML5 video </ a > </ p > </ video > < script src = "//imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js" > </ script > < script src = "player.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Three imports are required to use the videojs-ima module, as seen in the player.js example below.

import videojs from 'video.js' ; import 'videojs-contrib-ads' ; import 'videojs-ima' ; var videoOptions = { controls : true , sources : [{ src : 'PATH_TO_YOUR_CONTENT_VIDEO' , type : 'YOUR_CONTENT_VIDEO_TYPE' , }] }; var player = videojs( 'content_video' , videoOptions); var imaOptions = { adTagUrl : 'YOUR_AD_TAG' }; player.ima(imaOptions);

Alternative Setup

If you don't use npm, you can download the source from the dist/ folder and include it directly in your project. You'll also need to download the source for the videojs-contrib-ads plugin.

In your index.html file, create a new video.js player and load a (currently empty) javascript file:

< html > < head > < link href = "path/to/video-js.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/videojs-contrib-ads.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/videojs.ima.css" /> </ head > < body > < video id = "content_video" class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" controls preload = "auto" width = "YOUR_VIDEO_WIDTH" height = "YOUR_VIDEO_HEIGHT" > < source src = "PATH_TO_YOUR_CONTENT_VIDEO" type = "YOUR_CONTENT_VIDEO_TYPE" /> </ video > < script src = "/path/to/video.js" > </ script > < script src = "//imasdk.googleapis.com/js/sdkloader/ima3.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/videojs-contrib-ads.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/videojs.ima.js" > </ script > < script src = "player.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

In player.js, load the ads library and set up the IMA plugin:

var player = videojs( 'content_video' ); var options = { adTagUrl : 'YOUR_AD_TAG' }; player.ima(options);

That's all there is to it!

Playground

Check out the snippet above in-action on CodePen.

Additional settings

The plugin accepts additional settings beyond the two required settings shown in the previous snippet. A summary of all settings follows:

Settings Type Description adLabel string Replaces the "Advertisement" text in the ad label. Added for multilingual UI support. adLabelNofN string Replaces the "of" text in the ad label (e.g. ... (1 of 2) ...). Added for multilingual UI support. adTagUrl string A URL which returns a VAST, VMAP or ad rules response. This will override adsResponse. adsRenderingSettings object JSON object with ads rendering settings as defined in the IMA SDK Docs(1). adsResponse string The VAST, VMAP, or ad rules response to use in lieu of fetching one an ad tag. This is overridden if adTagUrl is set. adsRequest object JSON object with ads request properties defined in the IMA SDK Docs(2). Properties set here that can also be provided elsewhere (e.g. adTagUrl) will override those other settings. autoPlayAdBreaks boolean Whether or not to automatically play VMAP or ad rules ad breaks. Defaults to true. deprecated adWillPlayMuted boolean Notifies the SDK whether the player intends to start ad while muted. Changing this setting will have no impact on ad playback. Defaults to false. contribAdsSettings object Additional settings to be passed to the contrib-ads plugin(3) used by this IMA plugin. debug boolean True to load the debug version of the plugin, false to load the non-debug version. Defaults to false. disableAdControls boolean True to hide the ad controls(play/pause, volume, and fullscreen buttons) during ad playback. Defaults to false. disableCustomPlaybackForIOS10Plus boolean Sets whether to disable custom playback on iOS 10+ browsers. If true, ads will play inline if the content video is inline. Defaults to false. disableFlashAds boolean True to disable Flash ads - Flash ads will be considered an unsupported ad type. Defaults to false. featureFlags object Sets IMA SDK feature flags. forceNonLinearFullSlot boolean True to force non-linear AdSense ads to render as linear fullslot. If set, the content video will be paused and the non-linear text or image ad will be rendered as fullslot. The content video will resume once the ad has been skipped or closed. id string DEPRECATED as of v.1.5.0, no longer used or required. locale string Locale for ad localization. The supported locale codes can be found in Localizing for Language and Locale nonLinearHeight number Desired height for non-linear ads. Defaults to 1/3 player height. nonLinearWidth number Desired width of non-linear ads. Defaults to player width. numRedirects number Maximum number of VAST redirects before the subsequent redirects will be denied and the ad load aborted. The number of redirects directly affects latency and thus user experience. This applies to all VAST wrapper ads. omidMode object Sets and enables the Open Measurement SDK(4). Accepts an object with keys 'LIMITED', 'DOMAIN', and 'FULL'. The value pair for each key should be a dictionary that maps each access mode to a regular expression that matches the URLs to include. This API is currently in open beta and requires the following feature flag to be set: {'enableOmidBeta': true} ppid string Sets the publisher provided ID preventLateAdStart boolean Prevent ads from starting after the content has started if an adtimeout occurred (preroll, midroll, postroll). The default value is false sessionId string Sets the session ID showControlsForJSAds boolean Whether or not to show the control bar for VPAID JavaScript ads. Defaults to true. showCountdown boolean Whether or not to show the ad countdown timer. Defaults to true. vastLoadTimeout number Override for default VAST load timeout in milliseconds for a single wrapper. The default timeout is 5000ms. vpaidAllowed boolean DEPRECATED, please use vpaidMode. vpaidMode VpaidMode(5) VPAID Mode. Defaults to ENABLED. This setting,overrides vpaidAllowed.

(1) AdsRenderingSettings

(2) AdsRequest

(3) contrib-ads plugin

(4) Open Measurement SDK guide

(5) ImaSdkSettings.setVpaidMode

IMA Plugin Ad Events

The IMA Plugin will fire events that can be listened for. Ad lifecycle events can be listened for by following our Advanced Example. Other events are emited from the videojs player. Please see the below example to set up listeners for these events.

this .player = videojs( 'content_video' ); this .player.on( 'ads-manager' , function ( response ) { var adsManager = response.adsManager; })

Below are the events added by the videojs-ima plugin to the videojs player.

Event Event String Payload Ad Started 'ads-ad-started' none Ads Manager 'ads-manager' google.ima.AdsManager Ads Loader 'ads-loader' google.ima.AdsLoader Ads Request 'ads-request' google.ima.AdsRequest

Disable automatic ad break playback

In some circumstances you may want to prevent the SDK from playing ad breaks until you're ready for them. In this scenario, you can disable automatic playback of ad breaks in favor of letting the SDK know when you're ready for an ad break to play. To do so:

Set autoPlayAdBreaks to false in the initial options. Provide an ad break ready listener via setAdBreakReadyListener . Call player.ima.playAdBreak() in your ad break ready listener when you're ready to play the ads.

Where do I report issues?

Please report issues on the issues page.

Terms of Service

The IMA SDK plugin for Video.js uses the IMA SDK, and as such is subject to the IMA SDK Terms of Service.

How do I contribute?

See CONTRIBUTING.md for details.