VideoJS plugin that leverages videojs-contrib-quality-levels plugin to offer manual user-selectable level selection options for adaptive http streams.

Test it with your stream here

Compatible with vjs 7 and up.

Level labels are generated from the height and bitrate metadata parsed from the stream QualityLevels sources. If height isn't available in the stream metadata, the labels will default to bitrate .

Default settings:

You can configure a bias to lock playback to the highest or lowest resolution by default by passing one of the below plugin options into your videojs initializer.

httpSourceSelector: { default : 'low' }

httpSourceSelector: { default : 'high' }

httpSourceSelector: { default : 'auto' }

Installation

npm install --save videojs-contrib-quality-levels npm install --save videojs-http-source-selector

Dependencies

Requires videojs-contrib-quality-levels

Usage

To include videojs-http-source-selector on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the videojs global is available. You can configure the plugin with the options described above.

< script src = "//path/to/video.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//path/to/videojs-http-source-selector.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//path/to/videojs-contrib-quality-levels.min.js" > </ script > < script > var options = { plugins: { httpSourceSelector: { default : 'auto' } } }; var player = videojs( 'my-video' , options); player.httpSourceSelector(); </ script >

When using with Browserify, install videojs-http-source-selector via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require ( 'video.js' ); require ( 'videojs-contrib-quality-levels' ); require ( 'videojs-http-source-selector' ); var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.httpSourceSelector();

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require ([ 'video.js' , 'videojs-contrib-quality-levels' , 'videojs-http-source-selector' ], function ( videojs ) { var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.httpSourceSelector(); });

Building from src

To build, checkout the repo, run npm install && npm start , go to localhost:9999 (or the next free port) and test out the plugin.

Pushing

npm install

npm build

npm version major/minor/patch

git push origin master --tags

npm publish

WIP: get tagged commits to master to trigger github action builds that publish to npm

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Justin Fujita;