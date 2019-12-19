openbase logo
vhs

videojs-http-source-selector

by Justin Fujita
1.1.6 (see all)

VideoJS plugin that leverages videojs-contrib-quality-levels plugin to offer manual user-select able level selection options for adaptive http streams.

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.1K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

videojs-http-source-selector

NPM Greenkeeper badge

VideoJS plugin that leverages videojs-contrib-quality-levels plugin to offer manual user-selectable level selection options for adaptive http streams.

Alt text

Test it with your stream here

Compatible with vjs 7 and up.

Labels:

Level labels are generated from the height and bitrate metadata parsed from the stream QualityLevels sources. If height isn't available in the stream metadata, the labels will default to bitrate.

Default settings:

You can configure a bias to lock playback to the highest or lowest resolution by default by passing one of the below plugin options into your videojs initializer.

Low:

httpSourceSelector:
{
  default: 'low'
}

High:

httpSourceSelector:
{
  default: 'high'
}

Auto:

httpSourceSelector:
{
  default: 'auto'
}

Installation

npm install --save videojs-contrib-quality-levels
npm install --save videojs-http-source-selector

Dependencies

Requires videojs-contrib-quality-levels

Usage

To include videojs-http-source-selector on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the videojs global is available. You can configure the plugin with the options described above. 

<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-http-source-selector.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-contrib-quality-levels.min.js"></script>
<script>
  var options = 
  {
    plugins: {
      httpSourceSelector:
      {
        default: 'auto'
      }
    }
  };
  var player = videojs('my-video', options);
  player.httpSourceSelector();
</script>

Browserify/CommonJS

When using with Browserify, install videojs-http-source-selector via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require('video.js');
require('videojs-contrib-quality-levels');

// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-http-source-selector');

var player = videojs('my-video');

player.httpSourceSelector();

RequireJS/AMD

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require(['video.js', 'videojs-contrib-quality-levels', 'videojs-http-source-selector'], function(videojs) {
  var player = videojs('my-video');

  player.httpSourceSelector();
});

Building from src

To build, checkout the repo, run npm install && npm start, go to localhost:9999 (or the next free port) and test out the plugin.

Pushing

  • npm install
  • npm build
  • npm version major/minor/patch
  • git push origin master --tags
  • npm publish

WIP: get tagged commits to master to trigger github action builds that publish to npm

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Justin Fujita;

