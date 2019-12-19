VideoJS plugin that leverages videojs-contrib-quality-levels plugin to offer manual user-selectable level selection options for adaptive http streams.
Compatible with vjs 7 and up.
Level labels are generated from the
height and
bitrate metadata parsed from the stream QualityLevels sources. If
height isn't available in the stream metadata, the labels will default to
bitrate.
You can configure a bias to lock playback to the highest or lowest resolution by default by passing one of the below plugin options into your videojs initializer.
httpSourceSelector:
{
default: 'low'
}
httpSourceSelector:
{
default: 'high'
}
httpSourceSelector:
{
default: 'auto'
}
npm install --save videojs-contrib-quality-levels
npm install --save videojs-http-source-selector
Requires videojs-contrib-quality-levels
To include videojs-http-source-selector on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.
<script> Tag
This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the
videojs global is available. You can configure the plugin with the options described above.
<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-http-source-selector.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-contrib-quality-levels.min.js"></script>
<script>
var options =
{
plugins: {
httpSourceSelector:
{
default: 'auto'
}
}
};
var player = videojs('my-video', options);
player.httpSourceSelector();
</script>
When using with Browserify, install videojs-http-source-selector via npm and
require the plugin as you would any other module.
var videojs = require('video.js');
require('videojs-contrib-quality-levels');
// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-http-source-selector');
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.httpSourceSelector();
When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and
require the plugin as you normally would:
require(['video.js', 'videojs-contrib-quality-levels', 'videojs-http-source-selector'], function(videojs) {
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.httpSourceSelector();
});
To build, checkout the repo, run
npm install &&
npm start,
go to localhost:9999 (or the next free port) and test out the plugin.
npm install
npm build
npm version major/minor/patch
git push origin master --tags
npm publish
MIT. Copyright (c) Justin Fujita;