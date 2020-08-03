A plugin for Video.js that enables keyboard hotkeys when the player has focus.
Note: clicking any of the control buttons such as Play/Pause, Fullscreen, or Mute, will remove focus on the player
which appears to "break" the hotkeys. This is for accessibility reasons so that people who do not use or know about
the hotkeys can still properly use the
Tab key to highlight the control buttons and press
space to toggle them.
To restore focus, just click on the video, or an empty part of the control bar at the bottom of the video player.
To override this behaviour, set the flag
alwaysCaptureHotkeys to
true.
This will "fix" hotkeys. For accessibility, the
Tab key may be used in combination with the
Enter/
Return key to navigate and activate control buttons.
Include the plugin:
You can either load the current release:
<script src="//cdn.sc.gl/videojs-hotkeys/0.2/videojs.hotkeys.min.js"></script>
Or always load the latest version:
<script src="//cdn.sc.gl/videojs-hotkeys/latest/videojs.hotkeys.min.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/videojs.hotkeys.js"></script>
Add hotkeys to your Videojs ready function. Check the Options section below for the available options and their meaning.
videojs('vidId').ready(function() {
this.hotkeys({
volumeStep: 0.1,
seekStep: 5,
enableModifiersForNumbers: false
});
});
volumeStep (decimal): The percentage to increase/decrease the volume level when using the Up and Down Arrow keys (default:
0.1)
seekStep (integer or function): The number of seconds to seek forward and backwards when using the Right and Left Arrow keys, or a function that generates an integer given the
KeyboardEvent (default:
5)
enableMute (boolean): Enables the volume mute to be toggle by pressing the M key (default:
true)
enableVolumeScroll (boolean): Enables increasing/decreasing the volume by scrolling the mouse wheel (default:
true)
enableHoverScroll (boolean): Only changes volume when the mouse is hovering over the volume control elements. This works in connection with
enableVolumeScroll (default:
false)
enableFullscreen (boolean): Enables toggling the video fullscreen by pressing the F key (default:
true)
enableNumbers (boolean): Enables seeking the video by pressing the number keys (default
true)
enableModifiersForNumbers (boolean): Enables the use of Ctrl/Alt/Cmd + Number keys for skipping around in the video, instead of switching browser tabs. This is enabled by default due to backwards compatibility PR #35 (default:
true)
alwaysCaptureHotkeys (boolean): Forces the capture of hotkeys, even when control elements are focused.
The Enter/Return key may be used instead to activate the control elements. (default:
false) (Note: This feature may break accessibility, and cause unexpected behavior)
enableInactiveFocus (boolean): This reassigns focus to the player when the control bar fades out after a user has clicked a button on the control bar (default:
true)
skipInitialFocus (boolean): This stops focusing the player on initial Play under unique autoplay situations. More information in Issue #44 (default:
false)
captureDocumentHotkeys (boolean): Capture document keydown events to also use hotkeys even if the player does not have focus. If you enable this option, you must configure
documentHotkeysFocusElementFilter (default:
false)
documentHotkeysFocusElementFilter (function): Filter function to capture document hotkeys (if
captureDocumentHotkeys is enabled) depending on the current focused element. For example, if you want to capture hotkeys when the player is not focused and avoid conflicts when the user is focusing a particular link:
documentHotkeysFocusElementFilter: e => e.tagName.toLowerCase() === 'body' (default:
() => false)
enableJogStyle (boolean): Enables seeking the video in a broadcast-style jog by pressing the Up and Down Arrow keys.
seekStep will also need to be changed to get a proper broadcast-style jog.
This feature and the changes for seekStep are explained a bit more in PR #12 (default
false)
(Note: This isn't a feature for everyone, and enabling JogStyle will disable the volume hotkeys)
There are more options specifically for customizing hotkeys described below.
There are 2 methods available here. Simply overriding existing hotkeys, and creating new custom hotkeys.
Override functions are available for changing which, or adding additional, keys that are used as hotkeys to trigger an action.
Any override functions that you build must return a boolean.
true if the matching key(s) were pressed, or
false if they were not.
playPauseKey (function): This function can be used to override the Play/Pause toggle hotkey (Default key: Space)
rewindKey (function): This function can override the key for seeking backward/left in the video (Default key: Left Arrow)
forwardKey (function): This function can override the key for seeking forward/right in the video (Default key: Right Arrow)
volumeUpKey (function): This function can override the key for increasing the volume (Default key: Up Arrow)
volumeDownKey (function): This function can override the key for decreasing the volume (Default key: Down Arrow)
muteKey (function): This function can override the key for the volume muting toggle (Default key: M)
fullscreenKey (function): This function can override the key for the fullscreen toggle (Default key: F)
These allow you to change keys such as, instead of, or in addition to, "F" for Fullscreen, you can make Ctrl+Enter trigger fullscreen as well. Example usage:
videojs('vidId').ready(function() {
this.hotkeys({
volumeStep: 0.1,
fullscreenKey: function(event, player) {
// override fullscreen to trigger when pressing the F key or Ctrl+Enter
return ((event.which === 70) || (event.ctrlKey && event.which === 13));
}
});
});
customKeys (object): Create an object containing 1 or more sub-objects. Each sub-object must contain a
key function and
handler function
key (function): This function checks if the chosen keys were pressed. It must return a boolean,
true if the keys match.
handler (function): This function runs your custom code if the result of the
key function was
true.
videojs('vidId').ready(function() {
this.hotkeys({
volumeStep: 0.1,
customKeys: {
// Create custom hotkeys
ctrldKey: {
key: function(event) {
// Toggle something with CTRL + D Key
return (event.ctrlKey && event.which === 68);
},
handler: function(player, options, event) {
// Using mute as an example
if (options.enableMute) {
player.muted(!player.muted());
}
}
}
}
});
});
There are more usage examples available in the source code of the example file.
Thanks to BrowserStack for sponsoring cross-browser compatibility and feature testing.