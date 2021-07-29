Note: v1.x.x is Only compatible with VideoJS 7.x due to the move from
videojs-contrib-hls to
videojs/http-streaming. For VideoJS v5 or v6 support please use a
v0.x.x tag.
Adds a quality selector menu for HLS sources played in videojs.
Requires
videojs-contrib-quality-levels plugins.
Any HLS manifest with multiple playlists/renditions should be selectable from within the added control.
Native HLS
Does not yet support browsers using native HLS (Safari, Edge, etc). To enable plugin in browsers with native HLS, you must force non-native HLS playback:
displayCurrentQuality
boolean - false
Set to true to display the currently selected resolution in the menu button. When not enabled, displayed an included VJS "HD" icon.
placementIndex
integer
Set this to override the default positioning of the menu button in the control bar relative to the other components in the control bar.
vjsIconClass
string - "vjs-icon-hd"
Set this to one of the custom VJS icons (https://videojs.github.io/font/) to override the icon for the menu button.
getCurrentQuality
string - _'auto'__
Return the current set quality or 'auto'
Default setup - Menu selected:
Display Current Quality option enabled:
npm install --save videojs-hls-quality-selector
To include videojs-hls-quality-selector on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.
<script> Tag
This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the
videojs global is available.
<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-contrib-quality-levels.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/videojs-hls-quality-selector.min.js"></script>
<script>
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.hlsQualitySelector();
</script>
When using with Browserify, install videojs-hls-quality-selector via npm and
require the plugin as you would any other module.
var videojs = require('video.js');
// The actual plugin function is exported by this module, but it is also
// attached to the `Player.prototype`; so, there is no need to assign it
// to a variable.
require('videojs-hls-quality-selector');
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.hlsQualitySelector({
displayCurrentQuality: true,
});
When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and
require the plugin as you normally would:
require(['video.js', 'videojs-hls-quality-selector'], function(videojs) {
var player = videojs('my-video');
player.hlsQualitySelector({
displayCurrentQuality: true,
});
});
MIT. Copyright (c) Chris Boustead (chris@forgemotion.com)