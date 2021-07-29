Note: v1.x.x is Only compatible with VideoJS 7.x due to the move from videojs-contrib-hls to videojs/http-streaming . For VideoJS v5 or v6 support please use a v0.x.x tag.

Description

Adds a quality selector menu for HLS sources played in videojs.

Requires videojs-contrib-quality-levels plugins.

Any HLS manifest with multiple playlists/renditions should be selectable from within the added control.

Native HLS

Does not yet support browsers using native HLS (Safari, Edge, etc). To enable plugin in browsers with native HLS, you must force non-native HLS playback:

Options

displayCurrentQuality boolean - false

Set to true to display the currently selected resolution in the menu button. When not enabled, displayed an included VJS "HD" icon.

placementIndex integer

Set this to override the default positioning of the menu button in the control bar relative to the other components in the control bar.

vjsIconClass string - "vjs-icon-hd"

Set this to one of the custom VJS icons (https://videojs.github.io/font/) to override the icon for the menu button.

Methods

getCurrentQuality string - _'auto'__

Return the current set quality or 'auto'

Screenshots

Default setup - Menu selected:

Display Current Quality option enabled:

Installation

npm install --save videojs-hls-quality-selector

Usage

To include videojs-hls-quality-selector on your website or web application, use any of the following methods.

<script> Tag

This is the simplest case. Get the script in whatever way you prefer and include the plugin after you include video.js, so that the videojs global is available.

< script src = "//path/to/video.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//path/to/videojs-contrib-quality-levels.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//path/to/videojs-hls-quality-selector.min.js" > </ script > < script > var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.hlsQualitySelector(); </ script >

When using with Browserify, install videojs-hls-quality-selector via npm and require the plugin as you would any other module.

var videojs = require ( 'video.js' ); require ( 'videojs-hls-quality-selector' ); var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.hlsQualitySelector({ displayCurrentQuality : true , });

When using with RequireJS (or another AMD library), get the script in whatever way you prefer and require the plugin as you normally would:

require ([ 'video.js' , 'videojs-hls-quality-selector' ], function ( videojs ) { var player = videojs( 'my-video' ); player.hlsQualitySelector({ displayCurrentQuality : true , }); });

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Chris Boustead (chris@forgemotion.com)