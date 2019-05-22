This project contains all of the tooling necessary to generate a new icon font for Video.js. The icons themselves are from Google's Material Design Icons.
You can see an overview of the icons used in the default Video.js font here: https://videojs.github.io/font/
$ npm install grunt-cli # only if you don't already have grunt installed
$ npm install
$ grunt
You can add custom icons by calling grunt with the
--custom-json option. It takes a comma delimited list of paths to JSON files of the same format as below and merges it with the default icons file.
Example:
$ grunt --custom-json=./lib/custom.json,./lib/custom2.json
To make changes to the default Video.js font, simply edit the
icons.json file. You can add or remove icons, either by just selecting new
SVGs from the Material Design set, or pulling in new SVGs altogether.
{
"font-name": "VideoJS",
"root-dir": "./node_modules/material-design-icons/",
"icons": [
{
"name": "play",
"svg": "av/svg/production/ic_play_arrow_48px.svg"
},
{
"name": "pause",
"svg": "av/svg/production/ic_pause_48px.svg"
},
{
"name": "cool-custom-icon",
"svg": "neato-icon.svg",
"root-dir": "./custom-icons/neato-icon.svg"
}
]
}
Once you're done, simply run
grunt again to regenerate the fonts and scss partial. To edit the
_icons.scss partial,
update
templates/scss.hbs.
If you are developing a Video.js plugin that uses custom icons, you can also create a new font instead of modifying the
default font. Simply specify a new
font-name and define the icons you want to include:
{
"font-name": "MyPluginFont",
"root-dir": "./node_modules/material-design-icons/",
"icons": [
{
"name": "av-perm",
"svg": "action/svg/production/ic_perm_camera_mic_48px.svg"
},
{
"name": "video-perm",
"svg": "av/svg/production/ic_videocam_48px.svg"
},
{
"name": "audio-perm",
"svg": "av/svg/production/ic_mic_48px.svg"
}
]
}
Generate the
MyPluginFont font files using the
--custom-json option:
$ grunt --custom-json=MyPluginFont.json
By default, the regular Video.js icons are also included in the font. If you want to exclude these icons, when you're creating a Video.js plugin font for example, use the
--exclude-default option.
Example:
$ grunt --custom-json=MyPluginFont.json --exclude-default