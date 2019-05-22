Video.js Icon Font

This project contains all of the tooling necessary to generate a new icon font for Video.js. The icons themselves are from Google's Material Design Icons.

You can see an overview of the icons used in the default Video.js font here: https://videojs.github.io/font/

Usage

$ npm install grunt-cli $ npm install $ grunt

Custom icons

You can add custom icons by calling grunt with the --custom-json option. It takes a comma delimited list of paths to JSON files of the same format as below and merges it with the default icons file.

Example:

$ grunt --custom-json=./lib/custom.json,./lib/custom2.json

Making changes to the font

To make changes to the default Video.js font, simply edit the icons.json file. You can add or remove icons, either by just selecting new SVGs from the Material Design set, or pulling in new SVGs altogether.

{ "font-name" : "VideoJS" , "root-dir" : "./node_modules/material-design-icons/" , "icons" : [ { "name" : "play" , "svg" : "av/svg/production/ic_play_arrow_48px.svg" }, { "name" : "pause" , "svg" : "av/svg/production/ic_pause_48px.svg" }, { "name" : "cool-custom-icon" , "svg" : "neato-icon.svg" , "root-dir" : "./custom-icons/neato-icon.svg" } ] }

Once you're done, simply run grunt again to regenerate the fonts and scss partial. To edit the _icons.scss partial, update templates/scss.hbs .

Creating your own font

If you are developing a Video.js plugin that uses custom icons, you can also create a new font instead of modifying the default font. Simply specify a new font-name and define the icons you want to include:

{ "font-name" : "MyPluginFont" , "root-dir" : "./node_modules/material-design-icons/" , "icons" : [ { "name" : "av-perm" , "svg" : "action/svg/production/ic_perm_camera_mic_48px.svg" }, { "name" : "video-perm" , "svg" : "av/svg/production/ic_videocam_48px.svg" }, { "name" : "audio-perm" , "svg" : "av/svg/production/ic_mic_48px.svg" } ] }

Generate the MyPluginFont font files using the --custom-json option:

$ grunt --custom-json=MyPluginFont.json

Exclude default icons

By default, the regular Video.js icons are also included in the font. If you want to exclude these icons, when you're creating a Video.js plugin font for example, use the --exclude-default option.

Example: