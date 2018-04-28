Video.js tech to use flv.js for FLV playback using MSE instead of Flash.
Check out the flv.js docs for details on its capabilities, browser support etc. Note that you need CORS headers if your video is being hosted at a different origin.
npm install --save videojs-flvjs
You need to include flv.js itself.
<!-- Video.js -->
<link href="//path/to/video-js.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<!-- flv.js -->
<script src="//path/to/flv.min.js"></script>
<!-- videojs-flvjs -->
<script src="//path/to/videojs-flvjs.min.js"></script>
<video id="videojs-flvjs-player" class="video-js vjs-default-skin" controls>
<source src="movie.flv" type='video/x-flv'>
</video>
<script>
// For v5 the tech must be added to the tech order.
// For v6 this is not needed.
videojs('videojs-flvjs-player', {
techOrder: ['html5', 'flvjs'],
flvjs: {
mediaDataSource: {
isLive: true,
cors: true,
withCredentials: false,
},
// config: {},
},
});
</script>
Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) mister-ben