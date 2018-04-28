openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vf

videojs-flvjs

by mister-ben
0.2.0 (see all)

Video.js tech using flv.js for FLV playback

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

536

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

videojs-flvjs

Video.js tech to use flv.js for FLV playback using MSE instead of Flash.

Check out the flv.js docs for details on its capabilities, browser support etc. Note that you need CORS headers if your video is being hosted at a different origin.

Example

Installation

npm install --save videojs-flvjs

Usage

You need to include flv.js itself.

<!-- Video.js -->
<link href="//path/to/video-js.css" rel="stylesheet">
<script src="//path/to/video.min.js"></script>
<!-- flv.js -->
<script src="//path/to/flv.min.js"></script>
<!-- videojs-flvjs -->
<script src="//path/to/videojs-flvjs.min.js"></script>
<video id="videojs-flvjs-player" class="video-js vjs-default-skin" controls>
  <source src="movie.flv" type='video/x-flv'>
</video>
<script>
  // For v5 the tech must be added to the tech order.
  // For v6 this is not needed.
  videojs('videojs-flvjs-player', {
    techOrder: ['html5', 'flvjs'],
    flvjs: {
      mediaDataSource: {
        isLive: true,
        cors: true,
        withCredentials: false,
      },
      // config: {},
    },
  });
</script>

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) mister-ben

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial