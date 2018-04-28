Video.js tech to use flv.js for FLV playback using MSE instead of Flash.

Check out the flv.js docs for details on its capabilities, browser support etc. Note that you need CORS headers if your video is being hosted at a different origin.

Example

Installation

npm install --save videojs-flvjs

Usage

You need to include flv.js itself.

< link href = "//path/to/video-js.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "//path/to/video.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//path/to/flv.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//path/to/videojs-flvjs.min.js" > </ script > < video id = "videojs-flvjs-player" class = "video-js vjs-default-skin" controls > < source src = "movie.flv" type = 'video/x-flv' > </ video > < script > videojs( 'videojs-flvjs-player' , { techOrder: [ 'html5' , 'flvjs' ], flvjs: { mediaDataSource: { isLive: true , cors: true , withCredentials: false , }, }, }); </ script >

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) mister-ben