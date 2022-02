A dock for videojs

Maintenance Status: Stable

Getting Started

Clone this repository! Install dependencies: npm install Run a development server: npm start

That's it! Refer to the video.js plugin standards for more detail.

Running Tests

In all available and supported browsers: npm test

In a specific browser: npm run test:chrome , npm run test:firefox , etc.

, , etc. While development server is running, navigate to http://localhost:9999/test/ (note: port may vary, check console output)

Tag and Release

Make sure everything is committed. npm version * where * is major , minor , patch , etc. Read more about versioning. npm publish

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Brightcove, Inc.