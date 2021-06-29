videojs-contrib-ads provides common functionality needed by video advertisement libraries working with video.js.
It takes care of a number of concerns for you, reducing the code you have to write for your ad plugin.
videojs-contrib-ads is not a stand-alone ad plugin. It is a library that is used by other ad plugins in order to fully support video.js. If you want to build an ad plugin, you've come to the right place. If you want to play ads in video.js without writing code, this is not the right project for you.
Maintenance Status: Stable
A short list of features, fixes and changes for each release is available in CHANGELOG.md.
See LICENSE.