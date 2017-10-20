Video.js Background

Full background video for video.js

Getting Started

Once you've added the plugin script to your page, you can use it with any video:

< style > .videojs-background-wrap { overflow :hidden; position :absolute; height : 100% ; width : 100% ; top : 0 ; left : 0 ; z-index : - 998 ; } </ style > < script src = "video.js" > </ script > < script src = "videojs-background.js" > </ script > < script > videojs( 'bg-video' ).Background(); </ script >

There's also a working example of the plugin you can check out if you're having trouble.

Documentation

Plugin Options

You may pass in an options object to the plugin upon initialization. This object may contain any of the following properties:

container

Type: String Default: 'body'

This specifies the target element for your background video. It defaults to the body for a full background video.

autoPlay

Type: Boolean Default: true

This auto-plays the background video. If this is set to false you have to manually trigger the video start.

volume

Type: Double Default: 0

This sets the default volume level. The range is 0 - 1.

mediaAspect

Type: Double Default: 16 / 9 (1.777777778)

This sets the default video aspect ratio. If using HTML5 media type this will be retrieved automatically.

mediaType

Type: String Default: 'html5'

If you are using a custom media type; such as 'youtube'. You will need to set this so the video can be targetted correctly.

Notes

On some mobile devices (such as iOS), auto playing videos is not allowed. In the event of this the videos 'poster' will be displayed as the full background.

Installation

You can simply take the JS from /lib/videojs-background.js and use as per the example.html . Alternatively, you can use the below package managers;

Bower

bower install videojs-background

Release History

1.0.0: Production ready

0.1.0: Initial release

Credits