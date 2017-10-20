Full background video for video.js
Once you've added the plugin script to your page, you can use it with any video:
<style>
.videojs-background-wrap {
overflow:hidden;
position:absolute;
height:100%;
width:100%;
top:0;
left:0;
z-index: -998;
}
</style>
<script src="video.js"></script>
<script src="videojs-background.js"></script>
<script>
videojs('bg-video').Background();
</script>
There's also a working example of the plugin you can check out if you're having trouble.
You may pass in an options object to the plugin upon initialization. This object may contain any of the following properties:
Type:
String
Default: 'body'
This specifies the target element for your background video. It defaults to the body for a full background video.
Type:
Boolean
Default: true
This auto-plays the background video. If this is set to false you have to manually trigger the video start.
Type:
Double
Default: 0
This sets the default volume level. The range is 0 - 1.
Type:
Double
Default: 16 / 9 (1.777777778)
This sets the default video aspect ratio. If using HTML5 media type this will be retrieved automatically.
Type:
String
Default: 'html5'
If you are using a custom media type; such as 'youtube'. You will need to set this so the video can be targetted correctly.
On some mobile devices (such as iOS), auto playing videos is not allowed. In the event of this the videos 'poster' will be displayed as the full background.
You can simply take the JS from
/lib/videojs-background.js and use as per the
example.html. Alternatively, you can use the below package managers;
bower install videojs-background