Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

684

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Angular Video Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

Videogular

Videogular is an HTML5 video player for Angular 2.0. Videogular is a wrapper over the HTML5 video tag, so you can just add whatever you want. This provides a very powerful, but simple to use solution, for everybody.

You can see a demo here: https://videogular.github.io/videogular2-showroom/#/

Documentation: https://videogular.github.io/videogular2

How to install

To get up and running quickly, check out the getting started guide.

NPM commands

Run start to compile the project, execute tests and check coverage:

npm start

Run build to compile the project:

npm run build

Run test to test the project:

npm test

Run coverage to check the coverage report:

npm run coverage

To start the example app run the following commands and open http://localhost:8080:

cd examples
npm install
npm run build
npm start

Quick template

Stackblitz Template

Supported by

Videogular wants to thank you to this companies for support this project:

Credits

Videogular is a project created by Raúl Jiménez and released under MIT license.

This project would not be possible without our team members and an amazing community,

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
hectoralejandrg1 Rating0 Reviews
October 17, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

@videogular/ngx-videogularThe HTML5 video player for Angular 2 and successor to videogular2
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
27K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned
mv
mat-video:tv: mat-video is an Angular 8/9+ video player using Material!
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
@vime/angularCustomizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nem
ngx-embedded-mediaEmbed media from from top tier media providers directly in your Angular 6+ application.
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
573
@mintplayer/ng-video-playerVideo player component for angular
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
73
nvl
ngx-video-list-playerA simple Angular video player with video list. No dependecies. Only custom controls, css, ts and svgs. Youtube support
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
41
