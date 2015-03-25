openbase logo
videoconverter

by Brian Grinstead
0.1.0 (see all)

[UNMAINTAINED] Convert videos in your browser

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

#videoconverter.js

videoconverter.js is a library that allows you to convert and manipulate videos inside of your web browser.

This is achieved by converting the popular FFmpeg library into JavaScript, using Emscripten.

It was originally conceived for a project called Video Funhouse in Node Knockout 2013.

Demo

Want to jump straight to a demo?

Documentation and Build Instructions

For more information about building and using the project, visit the project homepage at http://bgrins.github.io/videoconverter.js/.

Questions and Comments

Feel free to ping @bgrins or @aaronm67.

Contributing

Interested in helping out? We have added a section about contributing on the project page: http://bgrins.github.io/videoconverter.js#contributing.

