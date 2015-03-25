#videoconverter.js

videoconverter.js is a library that allows you to convert and manipulate videos inside of your web browser.

This is achieved by converting the popular FFmpeg library into JavaScript, using Emscripten.

It was originally conceived for a project called Video Funhouse in Node Knockout 2013.

Demo

Want to jump straight to a demo?

The terminal demo is here: http://bgrins.github.io/videoconverter.js/demo

The Video Funhouse sample application is here: https://video-funhouse.herokuapp.com.

Documentation and Build Instructions

For more information about building and using the project, visit the project homepage at http://bgrins.github.io/videoconverter.js/.

Feel free to ping @bgrins or @aaronm67.

Contributing

Interested in helping out? We have added a section about contributing on the project page: http://bgrins.github.io/videoconverter.js#contributing.