#videoconverter.js
videoconverter.js is a library that allows you to convert and manipulate videos inside of your web browser.
This is achieved by converting the popular FFmpeg library into JavaScript, using Emscripten.
It was originally conceived for a project called Video Funhouse in Node Knockout 2013.
Want to jump straight to a demo?
For more information about building and using the project, visit the project homepage at http://bgrins.github.io/videoconverter.js/.
Feel free to ping @bgrins or @aaronm67.
Interested in helping out? We have added a section about contributing on the project page: http://bgrins.github.io/videoconverter.js#contributing.