API wrapper for Youtube, Vimeo and Local videos
Use one of the following examples to import script.
We provide a version of VideoWorker built as ESM (video-worker.esm.js and video-worker.esm.min.js) which allows you to use VideoWorker as a module in your browser, if your targeted browsers support it.
<script type="module">
import VideoWorker from "video-worker.esm.min.js";
</script>
<script type="module">
import VideoWorker from "https://cdn.skypack.dev/video-worker@2.0?min";
</script>
VideoWorker may be also used in a traditional way by including script in HTML and using library by accessing
window.VideoWorker.
<script src="video-worker.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/video-worker@2.0"></script>
Install VideoWorker as a Node.js module using npm
npm install video-worker
Import VideoWorker by adding this line to your app's entry point (usually
index.js or
app.js):
import VideoWorker from 'video-worker';
import VideoWorker from 'video-worker';
const videoObject = new VideoWorker('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ab0TSkLe-E0');
if (videoObject.isValid()) {
// retrieve iframe/video dom element.
videoObject.getVideo((video) => {
const $parent = video.parentNode;
// insert video in the body.
document.body.appendChild(video);
// remove temporary parent video element (created by VideoWorker).
$parent.parentNode.removeChild($parent);
});
}
Video URLs examples:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ab0TSkLe-E0
https://vimeo.com/110138539
mp4:./local-video.mp4,webm:./local-video.webm,ogv:./local-video.ogv
Note: for self-hosted videos required only 1 video type, not necessary use all mp4, webm and ogv. This need only for maximum compatibility with all browsers.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|autoplay
|bool
false
|Video autoplay.
|loop
|bool
false
|Video playing loop.
|showControls
|bool
true
|Video controls.
|accessibilityHidden
|bool
false
|Add accessibility attributes for videos used on backgrounds.
|mute
|bool
false
|Mute sound.
|volume
|int
100
|Volume level from 0 to 100.
|startTime
|float
0
|Start time in seconds when video will be started (this value will be applied also after loop).
|endTime
|float
0
|End time in seconds when video will be ended.
new VideoWorker('<URL_TO_YOUR_VIDEO>', {
autoplay: true,
loop: true,
startTime: 10,
});
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
|ready
event
|Fires only once, when the video is ready to play.
|volumechange
event
|Fires when video volume changed.
|timeupdate
event
|Fires when video current time changed.
|started
event
|Fires only once, when the video is started playing.
|play
event
|Fires on video play start.
|pause
event
|Fires on video paused.
|ended
event
|Fires on video ended.
|error
error
|Fires on video error
videoObject.on('ready', (event) => {
console.log('video ready', event);
});
|Name
|Result
|Description
|isValid
|bool
|Check if the video is successfully determined and ready to use.
|play
|-
|Play video.
|pause
|-
|Pause video.
|mute
|-
|Mute sound.
|unmute
|-
|Unmute sound.
|getMuted
|int
|Get mute state.
videoObject.getMuted((muted) => { ... })
|setVolume
|-
|Set volume level (takes integer value from 0 to 100).
videoObject.setVolume(40);
|getVolume
|int
|Get volume level.
videoObject.getVolume((volume) => { ... })
|getImageURL
|string
|Retrieves Youtube/Vimeo video poster image URL.
videoObject.getImageURL((url) => { ... })
|getVideo
|dom
|Retrieves iframe/video dom element.
videoObject.getVideo((video) => { ... })
videoObject.mute();
npm install in the command line. Or if you need to update some dependencies, run
npm update
npm run build to run build
npm run js-lint to show eslint errors
npm run js-lint-fix to automatically fix some of the eslint errors