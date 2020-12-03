Get snapshots from a video file in the browser
https://zzarcon.github.io/video-snapshot
$ yarn add video-snapshot
import VideoSnapshot from 'video-snapshot';
document.querySelector('input[type="file"]').addEventListener('change', onChange);
const onChange = async (e) => {
const snapshoter = new VideoSnapshot(e.target.files[0]);
const previewSrc = await snapshoter.takeSnapshot();
const img = document.createElement('img');
img.src = previewSrc;
document.body.appendChild(img);
};
type CustomVideoTime = 'start' | 'middle' | 'end';
type VideoTime = number | CustomVideoTime;
class VideoSnapshot {
constructor(blob: Blob) {};
takeSnapshot(time?: VideoTime): Promise<string>;
end(): void;
}