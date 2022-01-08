openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

video-react

by video-react
0.14.1 (see all)

A web video player built for the HTML5 world using React library.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

93.8K

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Video Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

video-react

npm version Build Status Package Quality codecov

Video.React is a web video player built from the ground up for an HTML5 world using React library.

Installation

Install video-react and peer dependencies via NPM

npm install --save video-react react react-dom

import css in your app or add video-react styles in your page

import '~video-react/dist/video-react.css'; // import css

or

@import '~video-react/styles/scss/video-react'; // or import scss

or

<link
  rel="stylesheet"
  href="https://video-react.github.io/assets/video-react.css"
/>

Import the components you need, example:

import React from 'react';
import { Player } from 'video-react';

export default props => {
  return (
    <Player>
      <source src="https://media.w3.org/2010/05/sintel/trailer_hd.mp4" />
    </Player>
  );
};

Browser support

BrowserWindowsMacLinuxAndroidiOS
ChromeYYYYNative
FirefoxYYYuntestedNative
EdgeY----
IE 11untested----
Safari-Y--Y

Please note that only the latest stable version is tested and supported. Video-react may be usable in older releases, and we will accept pull requests for them, but they will not be frequently tested or actively supported.

For the items marked as "untested", we do welcome volunteer testers.

Development

Run tests:

npm test

Run from local

$ npm install
$ npm start

Contribution

Interested in making contribution to this project? Want to report a bug? Please read the contribution guide.

Inspiration & Credits

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ry
react-youtubereact.js powered YouTube player component
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
181K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
pr
plyr-reactA simple, accessible and customisable react media player for Video, Audio, YouTube and Vimeo
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
rp
react-playerA React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia and DailyMotion
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
457K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
7Easy to Use
rvj
react-video-js-playerReact wrapper for VideoJS.
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@times-components/videoA collection of reusable components used by The Times
GitHub Stars
245
Weekly Downloads
311
rhv
react-hover-video-playerA React component for rendering videos that play on hover, including support for mouse and touch events and a simple API for adding thumbnails and loading states.
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

Top 5 Programming Languages to Learn in 2020 to Get a Job Without a College Degree
www.youtube.comTop 5 Programming Languages to Learn in 2020 to Get a Job Without a College DegreeJoin the 3-part epic masterclass that shows you how to become a 6-figure developer... https://cleverprogrammer.com Start learning on Skillshare today with 2 ...