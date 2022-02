Parse names of video files to identify quality (e.g. 1080p), season/episode, year, etc.

Usage

var parseVideo = require ( "video-name-parser" ); parseVideo( "south park s01e01.avi" ); parseVideo( "south park s01e01e02.avi" ); parseVideo( "The.Wizard.of.Oz.1939.1080p.BrRip.x264.mp4" ); parseVideo( "something else.mp4" );

Returned properties

name - parsed name, in lower case, allowed numbers/letters, no special symbols

type - can be movie , series or other - inferred from keywords / key phrases

tag - additional tags inferred from the name, e.g. 1080p

season - number of the season

episode - array of episode numbers, returned for episodes