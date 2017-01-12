Vide

No longer actively maintained. I am not interested to maintain jQuery plugins anymore. If you have some fixes, feel free to make PR.

Easy as hell jQuery plugin for video backgrounds.

Notes

All modern desktop browsers are supported.

IE9+

iOS plays video from a browser only in the native player. So video for iOS is disabled, only fullscreen poster will be used.

Some android devices play video, some not — go figure. So video for android is disabled, only fullscreen poster will be used.

Instructions

Download it from GitHub or via Bower: bower install vide

Include plugin: <script src="js/jquery.vide.min.js"></script>

Prepare your video in several formats like '.webm', '.mp4' for cross browser compatibility, also add a poster with .jpg , .png or .gif extension:

path/ ├── to/ │ ├── video .mp4 │ ├── video .ogv │ ├── video .webm │ └── video .jpg

Add data-vide-bg attribute with a path to the video and poster without extension, video and poster must have the same name. Add data-vide-options to pass vide options, if you need it. By default video is muted, looped and starts automatically.

< div style = "width: 1000px; height: 500px;" data-vide-bg = "path/to/video" data-vide-options = "loop: false, muted: false, position: 0% 0%" > </ div >

Also you can set extended path:

< div style = "width: 1000px; height: 500px;" data-vide-bg = "mp4: path/to/video1, webm: path/to/video2, ogv: path/to/video3, poster: path/to/poster" data-vide-options = "posterType: jpg, loop: false, muted: false, position: 0% 0%" > </ div >

In some situations it can be helpful to initialize it with JS because Vide doesn't have mutation observers:

$( '#myBlock' ).vide( 'path/to/video' ); $( '#myBlock' ).vide( 'path/to/video' , { ...options... }); $( '#myBlock' ).vide({ mp4 : path/to/video1, webm : path/to/video2, ogv : path/to/video3, poster : path/to/poster }, { ...options... }); $( '#myBlock' ).vide( 'extended path as a string' , 'options as a string' );

Easy as hell.

Options

Below is a complete list of options and matching default values:

{ volume : 1 , playbackRate : 1 , muted : true , loop : true , autoplay : true , position : '50% 50%' , posterType : 'detect' , resizing : true , bgColor : 'transparent' , className : '' }

Methods

Below is a complete list of methods:

var instance = $( '#yourElement' ).data( 'vide' ); instance.getVideoObject(); instance.resize(); instance.destroy();

Resizing

The Vide plugin resizes if the window resizes. If you will use something like https://github.com/cowboy/jquery-resize, it will resize automatically when the container resizes. Or simply use resize() method whenever you need.

Set the resizing option to false to disable auto-resizing.

Encoding video

http://diveintohtml5.info/video.html#miro

Meteor

Install

meteor add vodkabears:vide

Usage

Because of how meteor renders templates reactively you will need to initialize manually for the templates you want to use vide in.

Template.templateName.onRendered( function ( ) { this .$( '#elementName' ).vide( 'fileNameWithoutExtension' ); });

Meteor integration by zimme.

Ruby Gem

Vider by Islam Wazery.

License