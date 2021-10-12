This JS module will treat video as a background. It will determine when to hide/show & pause/play the video. Touch devices and/or smaller devices with width of 34em will display image provided as fallback.
git clone https://github.com/dvlden/vidage.git
yarn add vidage
npm i vidage
Preferred way...
Add base structure and replace video source paths
<div class="vidage">
<video id="vidage" class="vidage-video" preload="metadata" loop autoplay muted>
<source src="videos/bg.webm" type="video/webm">
<source src="videos/bg.mp4" type="video/mp4">
</video>
</div>
Setup and import required styles
// set the fallback-cover image
$vdg-fallback-image: url('../images/fallback.jpg');
// import package
@import '~vidage/src/styles/vidage';
Import the JS module and create new instance
import Vidage from 'vidage'
new Vidage('#vidage')
Old fashioned way...
Below you will find complete
htmlexample...
<!doctype html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Document</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/vidage.css">
<style>
/* Override the cover image. Set the path to the actual image... */
.vidage::before {
background-image: url('images/fallback.jpg');
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="vidage">
<video id="vidage" class="vidage-video" preload="metadata" loop autoplay muted>
<source src="videos/bg.webm" type="video/webm">
<source src="videos/bg.mp4" type="video/mp4">
</video>
</div>
<!-- START: Rest of your site content -->
...
<!-- END: Rest of your site content -->
<script src="dist/vidage.js"></script>
<script>
new Vidage('#vidage')
</script>
</body>
</html>
Instance of Vidage accepts two arguments. First argument is the actual selector of the video, that instance will control. Second argument is the actual object for the options.
|Argument
|Required Type
selector
string/node
options
object
|Key
|Default Value
|Required Type
helperClass
vidage-ready
string
videoRemoval
false
bool
|Variable
|Default Value
$vdg-fallback-image
url('../images/cover.jpg')
Yet to be determined. All modern browsers should be alright.