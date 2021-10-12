Vidage

This JS module will treat video as a background. It will determine when to hide/show & pause/play the video. Touch devices and/or smaller devices with width of 34em will display image provided as fallback.

Installation (pick one)

Download latest release git clone https://github.com/dvlden/vidage.git yarn add vidage npm i vidage

CDN (pick one)

Usage

Preferred way...

Add base structure and replace video source paths

< div class = "vidage" > < video id = "vidage" class = "vidage-video" preload = "metadata" loop autoplay muted > < source src = "videos/bg.webm" type = "video/webm" > < source src = "videos/bg.mp4" type = "video/mp4" > </ video > </ div >

Setup and import required styles

$vdg-fallback-image : url( '../images/fallback.jpg' ); @ import '~vidage/src/styles/vidage' ;

Import the JS module and create new instance

import Vidage from 'vidage' new Vidage( '#vidage' )

Old fashioned way...

Below you will find complete html example...

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < title > Document </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/vidage.css" > < style > .vidage ::before { background-image : url ( 'images/fallback.jpg' ); } </ style > </ head > < body > < div class = "vidage" > < video id = "vidage" class = "vidage-video" preload = "metadata" loop autoplay muted > < source src = "videos/bg.webm" type = "video/webm" > < source src = "videos/bg.mp4" type = "video/mp4" > </ video > </ div > ... < script src = "dist/vidage.js" > </ script > < script > new Vidage( '#vidage' ) </ script > </ body > </ html >

JS Arguments

Instance of Vidage accepts two arguments. First argument is the actual selector of the video, that instance will control. Second argument is the actual object for the options.

Argument Required Type selector string/node options object

Key Default Value Required Type helperClass vidage-ready string videoRemoval false bool

SCSS Variables

Variable Default Value $vdg-fallback-image url('../images/cover.jpg')

Browser Support

Yet to be determined. All modern browsers should be alright.