This project is not well maintained, we are looking for active contributors that want to take the lead on it, open an issue
VidStreamer.js: A simple streamer for Flash and other videos (and other files too). Supports HTTP pseudostreaming and works with JW Player's bitrate switching.
To make a standalone video streamer, try something like this
var http = require("http");
var vidStreamer = require("vid-streamer");
var app = http.createServer(vidStreamer);
app.listen(3000);
console.log("VidStreamer.js up and running on port 3000");
And here's an example of including it in an Express app
var app = require("express").createServer();
var vidStreamer = require("vid-streamer");
app.get("/videos/", vidStreamer);
app.listen(3000);
If you want to pass in the settings instead via your app, try this (thanks to Will Laurance). Settings given will be merged with the defaults (see below), so you don't need to supply them all.
var http = require("http");
var vidStreamer = require("vid-streamer");
var newSettings = {
rootPath: "download-clips/",
forceDownload: true
}
var app = http.createServer(vidStreamer.settings(newSettings));
app.listen(3000);
You should be able to get it via
npm install vid-streamer, or otherwise through Git of course.
There are a few things to twiddle in
/config/vidStreamer.json. (Please rename
vidStreamer-sample.json.)
Standalone example
{
"mode": "development",
"forceDownload": false,
"random": false,
"rootFolder": "/path/to/videos/",
"rootPath": "videos/",
"server": "VidStreamer.js/0.1.4"
}
Example for Express. (Note that rootPath should be relative to the root URL of your Express app.)
{
"mode": "development",
"forceDownload": false,
"random": false,
"rootFolder": "/path/to/express/public/",
"rootPath": "",
"server": "VidStreamer.js/0.1.4"
}
You can use VidStreamer to serve up random files instead of the actual file requested. This can be useful if you're demoing an app that's supposed to have hundreds of videos but you don't want to go to the trouble of making them all.
I hadn't really thought about how to write video streamer before, so Devendra Tewari's post and the xmoovStream Server source were very useful to me.
Copyright © 2012 Andrew Weeks http://meloncholy.com
VidStreamer.js is licensed under the MIT licence.
I have a website and a Twitter thingy. Please come and say hi if you'd like; be lovely to hear from you.