See the docs and examples on the website: http://formidable.com/open-source/victory.

Getting started

Add Victory to your project:

$ npm i --save victory $ yarn add victory

Add your first Victory component:

import React from "react" ; import { render } from "react-dom" ; import { VictoryPie } from "victory" ; const PieChart = () => { return < VictoryPie /> ; }; render( < PieChart /> , document.getElementById("app"));

VictoryPie component will be rendered, and you should see:

Requirements

Projects using Victory should also depend on React. Victory works with React version 15 and above. As of victory@34.0.0 Victory requires React version 16.3.0 or above

Victory Native

Victory Native shares most of its code with Victory, and has a nearly identical API! To learn more, check out the Victory Native package REAMDE.

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.