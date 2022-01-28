openbase logo
199K

GitHub Stars

9.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

206

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Data Visualization

Readme

victory

an ecosystem of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations.

weekly downloads current version build status Gzip size Maintenance Status

Victory

Contents

Getting started

  1. Add Victory to your project:
# npm
$ npm i --save victory
# or yarn
$ yarn add victory
  1. Add your first Victory component:
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { VictoryPie } from "victory";

const PieChart = () => {
  return <VictoryPie />;
};

render(<PieChart />, document.getElementById("app"));
  1. VictoryPie component will be rendered, and you should see:

pie


Requirements

Projects using Victory should also depend on React. Victory works with React version 15 and above. As of victory@34.0.0 Victory requires React version 16.3.0 or above

Victory Native

Victory Native shares most of its code with Victory, and has a nearly identical API! To learn more, check out the Victory Native package REAMDE.

Contributing

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.

