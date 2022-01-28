openbase logo
wallacer

Readme

victory

an ecosystem of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations.

Victory

Contents

Getting started

  1. Add Victory to your project:
# npm
$ npm i --save victory
# or yarn
$ yarn add victory
  1. Add your first Victory component:
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { VictoryPie } from "victory";

const PieChart = () => {
  return <VictoryPie />;
};

render(<PieChart />, document.getElementById("app"));
  1. VictoryPie component will be rendered, and you should see:

pie


Requirements

Projects using Victory should also depend on React. Victory works with React version 15 and above. As of victory@34.0.0 Victory requires React version 16.3.0 or above

Victory Native

Victory Native shares most of its code with Victory, and has a nearly identical API! To learn more, check out the Victory Native package REAMDE.

Contributing

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.

100
Ryan WallaceCanada
1 year ago
1 year ago
Great Documentation

Powerful library - seems to be some minor bugs and responsiveness issues. I used it for it's ZoomContainer functionality, as well as ToolTips, but found tooltips a bit buggy, and the Zoom container had a pretty mediocre feel. I think I'll go back to react-native-chart-kit and attempt to add the functionality I need there. All in all though, Victory Native does seem like a great package

0
January 24, 2021
Great Documentation
Great Documentation
Great Documentation

Alternatives

rng
react-native-gifted-chartsThe most complete library for Bar, Line, Area, Pie and Donut charts in React Native. Allows 2D, 3D, gradient, animations and live data updates.
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
466
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
fusionchartsFusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
react-native-slide-chartsReact Native slide charts uses d3 and react-native-gesture-handler to create interactive charts.
GitHub Stars
98
Weekly Downloads
228
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnc
react-native-charts-wrappera react native charts wrapper (support android & iOS)
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
2Performant
rnc
react-native-chart-kitIf you're looking to **build a website or a cross-platform mobile app** – we will be happy to help you! Send a note to clients@ui1.io and we will be in touch with you shortly.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Poor Documentation
See 14 Alternatives

Tutorials

Creating Victory charts in React Native - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com5 months agoCreating Victory charts in React Native - LogRocket BlogEngage users with effective data visuals that are easy to read and understand. Here’s how to apply Victory charts in your React Native app.
victory components for react native | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.comvictory components for react native | BestofReactjsFormidableLabs/victory-native, Victory Native Usage Install victory-native: $ npm install victory-native --save Install react-native-svg: $ npm install react-native-svg --save Link
Expo-victory-native NPM | npm.io
npm.io4 years agoExpo-victory-native NPM | npm.ionpm.io is an NPM packages aggregator and search engine designed to make your node package search fast, smooth and simple.
Tutorial
formidable.comVictory | NativeVictory Documentation
Beautiful Charts and Graphs with React and Victory | DigitalOcean
www.digitalocean.com6 months agoBeautiful Charts and Graphs with React and Victory | DigitalOceanIn this article you will learn how create beautiful charts and graphs in React using the Victory components.