victory-line

by FormidableLabs

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

Documentation
167K

GitHub Stars

9.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

206

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

victory

an ecosystem of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations.

Victory

Contents

Getting started

  1. Add Victory to your project:
# npm
$ npm i --save victory
# or yarn
$ yarn add victory
  1. Add your first Victory component:
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { VictoryPie } from "victory";

const PieChart = () => {
  return <VictoryPie />;
};

render(<PieChart />, document.getElementById("app"));
  1. VictoryPie component will be rendered, and you should see:

pie


Requirements

Projects using Victory should also depend on React. Victory works with React version 15 and above. As of victory@34.0.0 Victory requires React version 16.3.0 or above

Victory Native

Victory Native shares most of its code with Victory, and has a nearly identical API! To learn more, check out the Victory Native package REAMDE.

Contributing

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.

