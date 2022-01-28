Victory
# npm
$ npm i --save victory
# or yarn
$ yarn add victory
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { VictoryPie } from "victory";
const PieChart = () => {
return <VictoryPie />;
};
render(<PieChart />, document.getElementById("app"));
VictoryPie component will be rendered, and you should see:
Projects using Victory should also depend on React. Victory works with React
version 15 and above. As of
victory@34.0.0 Victory requires React version
16.3.0 or above
Victory Native shares most of its code with Victory, and has a nearly identical API! To learn more, check out the Victory Native package REAMDE.
Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.