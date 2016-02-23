openbase logo
Readme

Travis Status

Victory Animation

IMPORTANT This repo is being deprecated. VictoryAnimation will now be included in VictoryCore. This change is purely organizational. It will still be possible to import and use VictoryAnimation independently.

victory-animation is a React wrapper component that uses the D3 interpolate and ease libraries to provide transitions between prop sets.

##Examples

The most basic set up you can use will require supplying a data prop and rendering a functional child, as shown below:

<VictoryAnimation data={x: 500}>
  {(data) => {
    return <div style={{left: data.x}}/>
  }}
</VictoryAnimation>

The way victory-animation works is, when you supply the initial value for the data prop, the functional child gets called and your child/children are rendered with that data. Any subsequent data supplied via the data prop is interpolated against the original or current value, and the child is rerendered along a transition sequence until it reaches its final value, which is the prop that was supplied.

For example, lets check out a simple example using a button to toggle between data prop values:

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.clickHandler = this.clickHandler.bind(this);
    this.state = {
      x: 0
    };
  }
  clickHandler() {
    this.setState({
      x: this.state.x === 0 ? 150 : 0
    });
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <button type="button" onClick={this.clickHandler}>Toggle X</button>
        <VictoryAnimation data={{x: this.state.x}}>
          {(data) => {
            return (
              <div style={{left: data.x}} />
            );
          }}
        </VictoryAnimation>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

We can expand on this by adding multiple values, as VictoryAnimation supports object interpolation with interpolation of any properties contained using any type supported by d3-interpolate:

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.clickHandler = this.clickHandler.bind(this);
    this.state = {
      x: 0,
      w: 500,
      h: 500,
      br: 0,
      color: "#3498db",
      rotate: 0
    };
  }
  clickHandler() {
    this.setState({
      x: this.state.x === 0 ? 150 : 0,
      w: this.state.w === 500 ? 200 : 500,
      h: this.state.h === 500 ? 200 : 500,
      br: this.state.br === 500 ? 0 : 500,
      color: this.state.color === "#3498db" ? "#2ecc71" : "#3498db",
      rotate: this.state.rotate === 0 ? 360 : 0
    });
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <button type="button" onClick={this.clickHandler}>Toggle X</button>
        <VictoryAnimation data={
          {
            x: this.state.x,
            w: this.state.w,
            h: this.state.h,
            color: this.state.color,
            br: this.state.br,
            rotate: this.state.rotate
          }}>
          {(data) => {
            return (
              <div style={
                {
                  position: "relative",
                  left: data.x,
                  width: data.w,
                  height: data.h,
                  backgroundColor: data.color,
                  color: "white",
                  fontFamily: "Lucida Grande",
                  padding: 40,
                  borderRadius: data.br,
                  textAlign: "center",
                  alignItems: "center",
                  display: "flex",
                  fontSize: 40,
                  transform: "rotate(" + data.rotate + "deg)"
                }}>
                <div style={{textAlign: "center", width: "100%"}}>Test</div>
              </div>
            );
          }}
        </VictoryAnimation>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Check out the result below:

simple example

We can even take this a step further, as VictoryAnimation supports arrays of objects as a type for data. This results in chained ordered animations between multiple sets of properties:

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.clickHandler = this.clickHandler.bind(this);
    this.state = {
      data: [
        {
          x: 0,
          y: 0
        }
      ]
    };
  }
  clickHandler() {
    this.setState({
      data: [
        {
          x: 0,
          y: 0
        },
        {
          x: 250,
          y: 0
        },
        {
          x: 250,
          y: 250
        },
        {
          x: 0,
          y: 250
        },
        {
          x: 0,
          y: 0
        }
      ]
    });
  }
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <button type="button" onClick={this.clickHandler}>Toggle X</button>
        <VictoryAnimation data={this.state.data}>
          {(data) => {
            return (
              <div style={
                {
                  position: "relative",
                  left: data.x,
                  top: data.y,
                  width: 200,
                  height: 200,
                  backgroundColor: "#2ecc71",
                  borderRadius: 500
                }}>
              </div>
            );
          }}
        </VictoryAnimation>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

The resulting render looks like:

array demo

API Documentation

Detailed documentation and interactive examples can be found at http://victory.formidable.com/docs/victory-animation/

Development

Please see DEVELOPMENT

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING

