openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

victory

by FormidableLabs

A collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

175K

GitHub Stars

9.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

206

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Chart, React Data Visualization

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/54
Read All Reviews
shafayet1404052
gudleik

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Slow
1Abandoned

Readme

victory

an ecosystem of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations.

weekly downloads current version build status Gzip size Maintenance Status

Victory

Contents

Getting started

  1. Add Victory to your project:
# npm
$ npm i --save victory
# or yarn
$ yarn add victory
  1. Add your first Victory component:
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { VictoryPie } from "victory";

const PieChart = () => {
  return <VictoryPie />;
};

render(<PieChart />, document.getElementById("app"));
  1. VictoryPie component will be rendered, and you should see:

pie


Requirements

Projects using Victory should also depend on React. Victory works with React version 15 and above. As of victory@34.0.0 Victory requires React version 16.3.0 or above

Victory Native

Victory Native shares most of its code with Victory, and has a nearly identical API! To learn more, check out the Victory Native package REAMDE.

Contributing

Maintenance Status

Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
shafayet140405252 Ratings72 Reviews
December 22, 2020
Easy to Use
Abandoned

A react.js component for modular charting and data visualization. But it seems not so good to me compared to some awesome libraries such as chartjs, plotlyjs, d3js, etc. as it has a limited number of visualizing tools. Although it is easy compared to other libraries, in the battle of feature it will not be a good choice. I recommend you to explore among the above libraries.

0
Gudleik RaschOslo56 Ratings1 Review
deadend delevoper
9 months ago

Has some nice features (like brush, zoom), but takes a lot of effort to make the charts look decent. Controlling label positioning, width and height was a nightmare.

0
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago
adrien1 Rating0 Reviews
So, where is Jessica Hyde ?
January 7, 2021
Evaldas Zmitra2 Ratings0 Reviews
November 18, 2020
Slow

Alternatives

rechartsRedefined chart library built with React and D3
GitHub Stars
18K
Weekly Downloads
847K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
37
Top Feedback
19Great Documentation
13Easy to Use
9Performant
react-chartjs-2React components for Chart.js, the most popular charting library
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
479K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
14
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
niv
nivonivo provides a rich set of dataviz components, built on top of the awesome d3 and React libraries
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
@ant-design/chartsA React Chart Library
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
27K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
rgc
react-gauge-chartReact component for displaying a gauge chart
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Performant
2Great Documentation
See 32 Alternatives

Tutorials

Tutorial
formidable.comVictory | Getting StartedVictory Documentation
victory examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iovictory examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use victory by viewing and forking victory example apps on CodeSandbox
Using Victory JS with React - An example with photos and code included
endertech.com1 year agoUsing Victory JS with React - An example with photos and code includedEndertech has used Victory JS with React in our client and employee portal. We use the library to visualize data & create charts, here’s how.
Best of JavaScript
bestofjs.orgBest of JavaScriptCheck out the most popular open-source projects and the latest trends about the web platform and Node.js.
Add Charts into Our React App with Victory — Transition, Brush and Zoom - The Web Dev
thewebdev.info1 year agoAdd Charts into Our React App with Victory — Transition, Brush and Zoom - The Web DevSpread the love Related Posts Add Charts into Our React App with VictoryThe Victory lets us add charts and data visualization into our React app. In this… Add Charts into Our React App with Victory — Histograms and ScatterplotsThe Victory lets us add charts and data visualization into our React app.…