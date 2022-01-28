Victory
# npm
$ npm i --save victory
# or yarn
$ yarn add victory
import React from "react";
import { render } from "react-dom";
import { VictoryPie } from "victory";
const PieChart = () => {
return <VictoryPie />;
};
render(<PieChart />, document.getElementById("app"));
VictoryPie component will be rendered, and you should see:
Projects using Victory should also depend on React. Victory works with React
version 15 and above. As of
victory@34.0.0 Victory requires React version
16.3.0 or above
Victory Native shares most of its code with Victory, and has a nearly identical API! To learn more, check out the Victory Native package REAMDE.
Active: Formidable is actively working on this project, and we expect to continue for work for the foreseeable future. Bug reports, feature requests and pull requests are welcome.
A react.js component for modular charting and data visualization. But it seems not so good to me compared to some awesome libraries such as chartjs, plotlyjs, d3js, etc. as it has a limited number of visualizing tools. Although it is easy compared to other libraries, in the battle of feature it will not be a good choice. I recommend you to explore among the above libraries.
Has some nice features (like brush, zoom), but takes a lot of effort to make the charts look decent. Controlling label positioning, width and height was a nightmare.