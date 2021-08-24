Viber Node.JS Bot API

Use this library to develop a bot for the Viber platform. The library is available on GitHub as well as a package on npm.

License

This library is released under the terms of the Apache 2.0 license. See License for more information.

Library Prerequisites

Node >= 5.0.0 An Active Viber account on a platform which supports Public Accounts/ bots (iOS/Android). This account will automatically be set as the account administrator during the account creation process. Active Public Account/ bot - Create an account here. Account authentication token - unique account identifier used to validate your account in all API requests. Once your account is created your authentication token will appear in the account’s “edit info” screen (for admins only). Each request posted to Viber by the account will need to contain the token. Webhook - Please use a server endpoint URL that supports HTTPS. If you deploy on your own custom server, you'll need a trusted (ca.pem) certificate, not self-signed. Read our blog post on how to test your bot locally.

Installation

This library is released on npm.

npm

Install with npm install viber-bot --save

Express

If you are already using express or equivalent, you can do the following:

app.use( "/viber/webhook" , bot.middleware());

Please revisit app.use() documentation. For more information see ViberBot.middleware().

Let's get started!

Creating a basic Viber bot is simple:

Import viber-bot library to your project Create a Public Account or bot and use the API key from https://developers.viber.com Configure your bot as described in the documentation below Add the bot as middleware to your server with bot.middleware() Start your web server Call setWebhook(url) with your web server url

Creating an echo Bot

Firstly, let's import and configure our bot:

; const ViberBot = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Bot; const BotEvents = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Events; const bot = new ViberBot({ authToken : YOUR_AUTH_TOKEN_HERE, name : "EchoBot" , avatar : "http://viber.com/avatar.jpg" }); bot.on(BotEvents.MESSAGE_RECEIVED, (message, response) => { response.send(message); }); const https = require ( 'https' ); const port = process.env.PORT || 8080 ; const webhookUrl = process.env.WEBHOOK_URL; const httpsOptions = { key : ..., cert : ..., ca : ... }; https.createServer(httpsOptions, bot.middleware()).listen(port, () => bot.setWebhook(webhookUrl));

Using Winston logger

We provide an option to use Winston logger with our library. The only requirement is that you use Winston >= 2.0.0.

; const ViberBot = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Bot; const winston = require ( 'winston' ); const toYAML = require ( 'winston-console-formatter' ); function createLogger ( ) { const logger = new winston.Logger({ level : "debug" }); logger.add(winston.transports.Console, toYAML.config()); return logger; } const logger = createLogger(); const bot = new ViberBot({ logger : logger, authToken : ..., ... });

Do you supply a basic router for text messages?

Well funny you ask. Yes we do. But a word of warning - messages sent to your router callback will also be emitted to the BotEvents.MESSAGE_RECEIVED event.

const TextMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Text; bot.onTextMessage( /^hi|hello$/i , (message, response) => response.send( new TextMessage( `Hi there ${response.userProfile.name} . I am ${bot.name} ` )));

Have you noticed how we created the TextMessage instance? There's a all bunch of message types you should get familiar with.

Creating them is easy! Every message object has its own unique constructor corresponding to its API implementation. Click on each type in the list to find out more. Check out the full API documentation for more advanced uses.

API

Viber Bot

require('viber-bot').Bot

An event emitter, emitting events described here.

New ViberBot()

Param Type Description options.logger object Winston logger options.authToken string Viber Auth Token options.name string Your BOT Name options.avatar string Avatar URL. No more than 100kb. options.registerToEvents array example: ["message", "delivered"]

require('viber-bot').Events

Param Type handler EventHandlerCallback message Message Object response Response Object err Error Object

Subscribe to events:

MESSAGE_RECEIVED (Callback: function (message, response) {} )

) MESSAGE_SENT (Callback: function (message, userProfile) {} )

) SUBSCRIBED (Callback: function (response) {} )

) UNSUBSCRIBED (Callback: function (response) {} )

) CONVERSATION_STARTED (Callback: function (userProfile, isSubscribed, context, onFinish) {} )

) ERROR (Callback: function (err) {} )

Example

bot.on(BotEvents.MESSAGE_RECEIVED, (message, response) => ... ); bot.on(BotEvents.MESSAGE_SENT, (message, userProfile) => ... ); bot.on(BotEvents.CONVERSATION_STARTED, (userProfile, isSubscribed, context, onFinish) => ... ); bot.on(BotEvents.ERROR, err => ... ); bot.on(BotEvents.UNSUBSCRIBED, response => ... ); bot.on(BotEvents.SUBSCRIBED, response => response.send( `Thanks for subscribing, ${response.userProfile.name} ` ));

Returns a promise.JSON with the following JSON.

bot.getBotProfile().then( response => console .log( `Public Account Named: ${response.name} ` ));

Param Type Description userProfile UserProfile UserProfile object

The getUserDetails function will fetch the details of a specific Viber user based on his unique user ID. The user ID can be obtained from the callbacks sent to the account regarding user's actions. This request can be sent twice during a 12 hours period for each user ID.

Returns a promise.JSON .

bot.onSubscribe( response => bot.getUserDetails(response.userProfile) .then( userDetails => console .log(userDetails)));

Param Type Description viberUserIds array of strings Collection of Viber user ids

Returns a promise.JSON .

bot.getOnlineStatus([ "a1, " a2 "]).then(onlineStatus => console.log(onlineStatus));

Param Type Description url string Trusted SSL Certificate

Returns a promise.JSON .

bot.setWebhook( "https://my.bot/incoming" ).then( () => yourBot.doSomething()).catch( err => console .log(err));

Param Type Description userProfile UserProfile UserProfile object messages object or array Can be Message object or array of Message objects [optionalTrackingData] JSON Optional. JSON Object. Returned on every message sent by the client

Note: When passing array of messages to sendMessage , messages will be sent by explicit order (the order which they were given to the sendMessage method). The library will also cancel all custom keyboards except the last one, sending only the last message keyboard.

Returns a promise.ARRAY array of message tokens.

const TextMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Text; bot.sendMessage(userProfile, new TextMessage( "Thanks for shopping with us" )); const UrlMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Url; bot.sendMessage(userProfile, [ new TextMessage( "Here's the product you've requested:" ), new UrlMessage( "http://my.ecommerce.site/product1" ), new TextMessage( "Shipping time: 1-3 business days" ) ]);

The Viber post API allows the Public Account owner to post a message in the Public Account’s public chat.

Param Type Description userProfile UserProfile UserProfile object messages object or array Can be Message object or array of Message objects

Note: When passing array of messages to postToPublicChat , messages will be sent by explicit order (the order which they were given to the postToPublicChat method).

Note: This method does not support keyboard attachment.

Returns a promise.ARRAY array of message tokens.

const TextMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Text; bot.postToPublicChat(userProfile, new TextMessage( "Thanks for shopping with us" )); const UrlMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Url; bot.postToPublicChat(userProfile, [ new TextMessage( "Here's the product you've requested:" ), new UrlMessage( "http://my.ecommerce.site/product1" ), new TextMessage( "Shipping time: 1-3 business days" ) ]);

Returns a middleware implementation to use with http/https .

const https = require ( 'https' ); https.createServer({ key : ..., cert : ..., ca : ... }, bot.middleware()).listen( 8080 );

Param Type regex regular expression handler TextMessageHandlerCallback

TextMessageHandlerCallback: function (message, response) {}

bot.onTextMessage( /^hi|hello$/i , (message, response) => response.send( new TextMessage( `Hi there ${response.userProfile.name} . I am ${bot.name} ` )));

Param Type handler ErrorHandlerCallback

ErrorHandlerCallback: function (err) {}

bot.onError( err => logger.error(err));

Param Type userProfile UserProfile isSubscribed boolean context String onFinish ConversationStartedOnFinishCallback

Conversation started event fires when a user opens a conversation with the Public Account/ bot using the “message” button (found on the account’s info screen) or using a deep link.

This event is not considered a subscribe event and doesn't allow the account to send messages to the user; however, it will allow sending one "welcome message" to the user. See sending a welcome message below for more information.

ConversationStartedOnFinishCallback: function (responseMessage, optionalTrackingData) {}

The ConversationStartedOnFinishCallback accepts null and MessageObject only. Otherwise, an exception is thrown.

bot.onConversationStarted( ( userProfile, isSubscribed, context, onFinish ) => onFinish( new TextMessage( `Hi, ${userProfile.name} ! Nice to meet you.` ))); bot.onConversationStarted( ( userProfile, isSubscribed, context, onFinish ) => onFinish( new TextMessage( `Thanks` ), { saidThanks : true }));

Param Type handler SubscribeResponseHandlerCallback

bot.onSubscribe( response => console .log( `Subscribed: ${response.userProfile.name} ` ));

Param Type handler UnsubscribeResponseHandlerCallback

bot.onUnsubscribe( userId => console .log( `Unsubscribed: ${userId} ` ));

Response object

Members:

Param Type Notes userProfile UserProfile ---

UserProfile object

Members:

Param Type Notes id string --- name string --- avatar string Optional Avatar URL country string currently set in CONVERSATION_STARTED event only language string currently set in CONVERSATION_STARTED event only

Message Object

const TextMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Text; const UrlMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Url; const ContactMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Contact; const PictureMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Picture; const VideoMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Video; const LocationMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Location; const StickerMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Sticker; const RichMediaMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.RichMedia; const KeyboardMessage = require ( 'viber-bot' ).Message.Keyboard;

Common Members for Message interface:

Param Type Description timestamp string Epoch time token string Sequential message token trackingData JSON JSON Tracking Data from Viber Client

Common Constructor Arguments Message interface:

Param Type Description optionalKeyboard JSON Writing Custom Keyboards optionalTrackingData JSON Data to be saved on Viber Client device, and sent back each time message is received

TextMessage object

Member Type text string

const message = new TextMessage(text, [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]); console .log(message.text);

UrlMessage object

Member Type url string

const message = new UrlMessage(url, [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]); console .log(message.url);

Member Type contactName string contactPhoneNumber string

const message = new ContactMessage(contactName, contactPhoneNumber, [optionalAvatar], [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]); console .log( ` ${message.contactName} , ${message.contactPhoneNumber} ` );

PictureMessage object

Member Type url string text string thumbnail string

const message = new PictureMessage(url, [optionalText], [optionalThumbnail], [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]); console .log( ` ${message.url} , ${message.text} , ${message.thumbnail} ` );

VideoMessage object

Member Type url string size int thumbnail string duration int

const message = new VideoMessage(url, size, [optionalText], [optionalThumbnail], [optionalDuration], [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]); console .log( ` ${message.url} , ${message.size} , ${message.thumbnail} , ${message.duration} ` );

LocationMessage object

Member Type latitude float longitude float

const message = new LocationMessage(latitude, longitude, [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]); console .log( ` ${message.latitude} , ${message.longitude} ` );

StickerMessage object

Member Type stickerId int

const message = new StickerMessage(stickerId, [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]); console .log(message.stickerId);

FileMessage object

Member Type url string sizeInBytes int filename string

const message = new FileMessage(url, sizeInBytes, filename, [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]); console .log( ` ${message.url} , ${message.sizeInBytes} , ${message.filename} ` );

RichMediaMessage object

Member Type richMedia Object

const SAMPLE_RICH_MEDIA = { "ButtonsGroupColumns" : 6 , "ButtonsGroupRows" : 2 , "BgColor" : "#FFFFFF" , "Buttons" : [{ "ActionBody" : "http://www.website.com/go_here" , "ActionType" : "open-url" , "BgMediaType" : "picture" , "Image" : "http://www.images.com/img.jpg" , "BgColor" : "#000000" , "TextOpacity" : 60 , "Rows" : 4 , "Columns" : 6 }, { "ActionBody" : "http://www.website.com/go_here" , "ActionType" : "open-url" , "BgColor" : "#85bb65" , "Text" : "Buy" , "TextOpacity" : 60 , "Rows" : 1 , "Columns" : 6 }] }; const message = new RichMedia(SAMPLE_RICH_MEDIA, [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]);

KeyboardMessage object

Member Type keyboard JSON

const SAMPLE_KEYBOARD = { "Type" : "keyboard" , "Revision" : 1 , "Buttons" : [ { "Columns" : 3 , "Rows" : 2 , "BgColor" : "#e6f5ff" , "BgMedia" : "http://www.jqueryscript.net/images/Simplest-Responsive-jQuery-Image-Lightbox-Plugin-simple-lightbox.jpg" , "BgMediaType" : "picture" , "BgLoop" : true , "ActionType" : "reply" , "ActionBody" : "Yes" } ] }; const message = new KeyboardMessage(SAMPLE_KEYBOARD, [optionalTrackingData]);

Sample project

We've created the Is It Up sample project to help you get started.

Community

