Use this library to develop a bot for the Viber platform. The library is available on GitHub as well as a package on npm.
This library is released under the terms of the Apache 2.0 license. See License for more information.
This library is released on npm.
Install with
npm install viber-bot --save
If you are already using express or equivalent, you can do the following:
app.use("/viber/webhook", bot.middleware());
Please revisit app.use() documentation. For more information see ViberBot.middleware().
Creating a basic Viber bot is simple:
viber-bot library to your project
bot.middleware()
setWebhook(url) with your web server url
Firstly, let's import and configure our bot:
'use strict';
const ViberBot = require('viber-bot').Bot;
const BotEvents = require('viber-bot').Events;
const bot = new ViberBot({
authToken: YOUR_AUTH_TOKEN_HERE,
name: "EchoBot",
avatar: "http://viber.com/avatar.jpg" // It is recommended to be 720x720, and no more than 100kb.
});
// Perfect! Now here's the key part:
bot.on(BotEvents.MESSAGE_RECEIVED, (message, response) => {
// Echo's back the message to the client. Your bot logic should sit here.
response.send(message);
});
// Wasn't that easy? Let's create HTTPS server and set the webhook:
const https = require('https');
const port = process.env.PORT || 8080;
// Viber will push messages sent to this URL. Web server should be internet-facing.
const webhookUrl = process.env.WEBHOOK_URL;
const httpsOptions = {
key: ...,
cert: ...,
ca: ...
}; // Trusted SSL certification (not self-signed).
https.createServer(httpsOptions, bot.middleware()).listen(port, () => bot.setWebhook(webhookUrl));
We provide an option to use Winston logger with our library. The only requirement is that you use Winston >= 2.0.0.
'use strict';
const ViberBot = require('viber-bot').Bot;
const winston = require('winston');
const toYAML = require('winston-console-formatter'); // makes the output more friendly
function createLogger() {
const logger = new winston.Logger({
level: "debug"
}); // We recommend DEBUG for development
logger.add(winston.transports.Console, toYAML.config());
return logger;
}
const logger = createLogger();
const bot = new ViberBot({
logger: logger,
authToken: ...,
...
});
Well funny you ask. Yes we do. But a word of warning - messages sent to your router callback will also be emitted to the
BotEvents.MESSAGE_RECEIVED event.
const TextMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Text;
// A simple regular expression to answer messages in the form of 'hi' and 'hello'.
bot.onTextMessage(/^hi|hello$/i, (message, response) =>
response.send(new TextMessage(`Hi there ${response.userProfile.name}. I am ${bot.name}`)));
Have you noticed how we created the
TextMessage instance? There's a all bunch of message types you should get familiar with.
Creating them is easy! Every message object has its own unique constructor corresponding to its API implementation. Click on each type in the list to find out more. Check out the full API documentation for more advanced uses.
require('viber-bot').Bot
An event emitter, emitting events described here.
promise.JSON
promise.JSON
promise.JSON
promise.JSON
promise.ARRAY
promise.ARRAY
handler =
TextMessageHandlerCallback
handler =
ErrorHandlerCallback
onFinish =
ConversationStartedOnFinishCallback
handler =
SubscribeResponseHandlerCallback
handler =
UnsubscribeResponseHandlerCallback
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options.logger
object
|Winston logger
|options.authToken
string
|Viber Auth Token
|options.name
string
|Your BOT Name
|options.avatar
string
|Avatar URL. No more than 100kb.
|options.registerToEvents
array
|example: ["message", "delivered"]
require('viber-bot').Events
|Param
|Type
|handler
EventHandlerCallback
|message
Message Object
|response
Response Object
|err
Error Object
Subscribe to events:
function (message, response) {})
function (message, userProfile) {})
function (response) {})
function (response) {})
function (userProfile, isSubscribed, context, onFinish) {})
function (err) {})
Example
bot.on(BotEvents.MESSAGE_RECEIVED, (message, response) => ... );
bot.on(BotEvents.MESSAGE_SENT, (message, userProfile) => ... );
bot.on(BotEvents.CONVERSATION_STARTED, (userProfile, isSubscribed, context, onFinish) => ... );
bot.on(BotEvents.ERROR, err => ... );
bot.on(BotEvents.UNSUBSCRIBED, response => ... );
bot.on(BotEvents.SUBSCRIBED, response =>
response.send(`Thanks for subscribing, ${response.userProfile.name}`));
Returns a
promise.JSON with the following JSON.
bot.getBotProfile().then(response => console.log(`Public Account Named: ${response.name}`));
|Param
|Type
|Description
|userProfile
UserProfile
UserProfile object
The
getUserDetails function will fetch the details of a specific Viber user based on his unique user ID. The user ID can be obtained from the callbacks sent to the account regarding user's actions. This request can be sent twice during a 12 hours period for each user ID.
Returns a
promise.JSON.
bot.onSubscribe(response => bot.getUserDetails(response.userProfile)
.then(userDetails => console.log(userDetails)));
|Param
|Type
|Description
|viberUserIds
array of strings
|Collection of Viber user ids
Returns a
promise.JSON.
bot.getOnlineStatus(["a1, "a2"]).then(onlineStatus => console.log(onlineStatus));
|Param
|Type
|Description
|url
string
|Trusted SSL Certificate
Returns a
promise.JSON.
bot.setWebhook("https://my.bot/incoming").then(() => yourBot.doSomething()).catch(err => console.log(err));
|Param
|Type
|Description
|userProfile
UserProfile
UserProfile object
|messages
object or array
|Can be
Message object or array of
Message objects
|[optionalTrackingData]
JSON
|Optional. JSON Object. Returned on every message sent by the client
Note: When passing array of messages to
sendMessage, messages will be sent by explicit order (the order which they were given to the
sendMessage method). The library will also cancel all custom keyboards except the last one, sending only the last message keyboard.
Returns a
promise.ARRAY array of message tokens.
// Single message
const TextMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Text;
bot.sendMessage(userProfile, new TextMessage("Thanks for shopping with us"));
// Multiple messages
const UrlMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Url;
bot.sendMessage(userProfile, [
new TextMessage("Here's the product you've requested:"),
new UrlMessage("http://my.ecommerce.site/product1"),
new TextMessage("Shipping time: 1-3 business days")
]);
The Viber post API allows the Public Account owner to post a message in the Public Account’s public chat.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|userProfile
UserProfile
UserProfile object
|messages
object or array
|Can be
Message object or array of
Message objects
Note: When passing array of messages to
postToPublicChat, messages will be sent by explicit order (the order which they were given to the
postToPublicChat method).
Note: This method does not support keyboard attachment.
Returns a
promise.ARRAY array of message tokens.
// Single message
const TextMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Text;
bot.postToPublicChat(userProfile, new TextMessage("Thanks for shopping with us"));
// Multiple messages
const UrlMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Url;
bot.postToPublicChat(userProfile, [
new TextMessage("Here's the product you've requested:"),
new UrlMessage("http://my.ecommerce.site/product1"),
new TextMessage("Shipping time: 1-3 business days")
]);
Returns a middleware implementation to use with
http/https.
const https = require('https');
https.createServer({
key: ...,
cert: ...,
ca: ...
}, bot.middleware()).listen(8080);
|Param
|Type
|regex
regular expression
|handler
TextMessageHandlerCallback
function (message, response) {}
bot.onTextMessage(/^hi|hello$/i, (message, response) =>
response.send(new TextMessage(`Hi there ${response.userProfile.name}. I am ${bot.name}`)));
|Param
|Type
|handler
ErrorHandlerCallback
function (err) {}
bot.onError(err => logger.error(err));
|Param
|Type
|userProfile
UserProfile
|isSubscribed
|boolean
|context
|String
|onFinish
ConversationStartedOnFinishCallback
Conversation started event fires when a user opens a conversation with the Public Account/ bot using the “message” button (found on the account’s info screen) or using a deep link.
This event is not considered a subscribe event and doesn't allow the account to send messages to the user; however, it will allow sending one "welcome message" to the user. See sending a welcome message below for more information.
function (responseMessage, optionalTrackingData) {}
The
ConversationStartedOnFinishCallback accepts
null and
MessageObject only. Otherwise, an exception is thrown.
bot.onConversationStarted((userProfile, isSubscribed, context, onFinish) =>
onFinish(new TextMessage(`Hi, ${userProfile.name}! Nice to meet you.`)));
bot.onConversationStarted((userProfile, isSubscribed, context, onFinish) =>
onFinish(new TextMessage(`Thanks`), {
saidThanks: true
}));
|Param
|Type
|handler
SubscribeResponseHandlerCallback
function (response) {}
bot.onSubscribe(response => console.log(`Subscribed: ${response.userProfile.name}`));
|Param
|Type
|handler
UnsubscribeResponseHandlerCallback
function (userId) {}
bot.onUnsubscribe(userId => console.log(`Unsubscribed: ${userId}`));
Members:
|Param
|Type
|Notes
|userProfile
UserProfile
|---
promise.JSON
Members:
|Param
|Type
|Notes
|id
string
|---
|name
string
|---
|avatar
string
|Optional Avatar URL
|country
string
|currently set in CONVERSATION_STARTED event only
|language
string
|currently set in CONVERSATION_STARTED event only
const TextMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Text;
const UrlMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Url;
const ContactMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Contact;
const PictureMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Picture;
const VideoMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Video;
const LocationMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Location;
const StickerMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Sticker;
const RichMediaMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.RichMedia;
const KeyboardMessage = require('viber-bot').Message.Keyboard;
Common Members for
Message interface:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|timestamp
string
|Epoch time
|token
string
|Sequential message token
|trackingData
JSON
|JSON Tracking Data from Viber Client
Common Constructor Arguments
Message interface:
|Param
|Type
|Description
|optionalKeyboard
JSON
|Writing Custom Keyboards
|optionalTrackingData
JSON
|Data to be saved on Viber Client device, and sent back each time message is received
|Member
|Type
|text
string
const message = new TextMessage(text, [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]);
console.log(message.text);
|Member
|Type
|url
string
const message = new UrlMessage(url, [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]);
console.log(message.url);
|Member
|Type
|contactName
string
|contactPhoneNumber
string
const message = new ContactMessage(contactName, contactPhoneNumber, [optionalAvatar], [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]);
console.log(`${message.contactName}, ${message.contactPhoneNumber}`);
|Member
|Type
|url
string
|text
string
|thumbnail
string
const message = new PictureMessage(url, [optionalText], [optionalThumbnail], [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]);
console.log(`${message.url}, ${message.text}, ${message.thumbnail}`);
|Member
|Type
|url
string
|size
int
|thumbnail
string
|duration
int
const message = new VideoMessage(url, size, [optionalText], [optionalThumbnail], [optionalDuration], [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]);
console.log(`${message.url}, ${message.size}, ${message.thumbnail}, ${message.duration}`);
|Member
|Type
|latitude
float
|longitude
float
const message = new LocationMessage(latitude, longitude, [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]);
console.log(`${message.latitude}, ${message.longitude}`);
|Member
|Type
|stickerId
int
const message = new StickerMessage(stickerId, [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]);
console.log(message.stickerId);
|Member
|Type
|url
string
|sizeInBytes
int
|filename
string
const message = new FileMessage(url, sizeInBytes, filename, [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]);
console.log(`${message.url}, ${message.sizeInBytes}, ${message.filename}`);
|Member
|Type
|richMedia
Object
const SAMPLE_RICH_MEDIA = {
"ButtonsGroupColumns": 6,
"ButtonsGroupRows": 2,
"BgColor": "#FFFFFF",
"Buttons": [{
"ActionBody": "http://www.website.com/go_here",
"ActionType": "open-url",
"BgMediaType": "picture",
"Image": "http://www.images.com/img.jpg",
"BgColor": "#000000",
"TextOpacity": 60,
"Rows": 4,
"Columns": 6
}, {
"ActionBody": "http://www.website.com/go_here",
"ActionType": "open-url",
"BgColor": "#85bb65",
"Text": "Buy",
"TextOpacity": 60,
"Rows": 1,
"Columns": 6
}]
};
const message = new RichMedia(SAMPLE_RICH_MEDIA, [optionalKeyboard], [optionalTrackingData]);
|Member
|Type
|keyboard
JSON
const SAMPLE_KEYBOARD = {
"Type": "keyboard",
"Revision": 1,
"Buttons": [
{
"Columns": 3,
"Rows": 2,
"BgColor": "#e6f5ff",
"BgMedia": "http://www.jqueryscript.net/images/Simplest-Responsive-jQuery-Image-Lightbox-Plugin-simple-lightbox.jpg",
"BgMediaType": "picture",
"BgLoop": true,
"ActionType": "reply",
"ActionBody": "Yes"
}
]
};
const message = new KeyboardMessage(SAMPLE_KEYBOARD, [optionalTrackingData]);
We've created the Is It Up sample project to help you get started.
Join the conversation on Gitter.