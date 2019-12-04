Need to use HTML strings (angular?) but want to use JSX? vhtml's got your back.
Via npm:
npm install --save vhtml
// import the library:
import h from 'vhtml';
// tell babel to transpile JSX to h() calls:
/** @jsx h */
// now render JSX to an HTML string!
let items = ['one', 'two', 'three'];
document.body.innerHTML = (
<div class="foo">
<h1>Hi!</h1>
<p>Here is a list of {items.length} items:</p>
<ul>
{ items.map( item => (
<li>{ item }</li>
)) }
</ul>
</div>
);
vhtml intentionally does not transform JSX to a Virtual DOM, instead serializing it directly to HTML.
However, it's still possible to make use of basic Pure Functional Components as a sort of "template partial".
When
vhtml is given a Function as the JSX tag name, it will invoke that function and pass it
{ children, ...props }.
This is the same signature as a Pure Functional Component in react/preact, except
children is an Array of already-serialized HTML strings.
This actually means it's possible to build compositional template modifiers with these simple Components, or even higher-order components.
Here's a more complex version of the previous example that uses a component to encapsulate iteration items:
let items = ['one', 'two'];
const Item = ({ item, index, children }) => (
<li id={index}>
<h4>{item}</h4>
{children}
</li>
);
console.log(
<div class="foo">
<h1>Hi!</h1>
<ul>
{ items.map( (item, index) => (
<Item {...{ item, index }}>
This is item {item}!
</Item>
)) }
</ul>
</div>
);
The above outputs the following HTML:
<div class="foo">
<h1>Hi!</h1>
<ul>
<li id="0">
<h4>one</h4>This is item one!
</li>
<li id="1">
<h4>two</h4>This is item two!
</li>
</ul>
</div>