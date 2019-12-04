vhtml

Render JSX/Hyperscript to HTML strings, without VDOM

Need to use HTML strings (angular?) but want to use JSX? vhtml's got your back. Building components? do yourself a favor and use

JSFiddle Demo

Installation

Via npm:

npm install --save vhtml

Usage

import h from 'vhtml' ; let items = [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ]; document .body.innerHTML = ( < div class = "foo" > < h1 > Hi! </ h1 > < p > Here is a list of {items.length} items: </ p > < ul > { items.map( item => ( < li > { item } </ li > )) } </ ul > </ div > );

vhtml intentionally does not transform JSX to a Virtual DOM, instead serializing it directly to HTML. However, it's still possible to make use of basic Pure Functional Components as a sort of "template partial".

When vhtml is given a Function as the JSX tag name, it will invoke that function and pass it { children, ...props } . This is the same signature as a Pure Functional Component in react/preact, except children is an Array of already-serialized HTML strings.

This actually means it's possible to build compositional template modifiers with these simple Components, or even higher-order components.

Here's a more complex version of the previous example that uses a component to encapsulate iteration items:

let items = [ 'one' , 'two' ]; const Item = ( { item, index, children } ) => ( < li id = {index} > < h4 > {item} </ h4 > {children} </ li > ); console .log( < div class = "foo" > < h1 > Hi! </ h1 > < ul > { items.map( (item, index) => ( < Item { ... { item , index }}> This is item {item}! </ Item > )) } </ ul > </ div > );

The above outputs the following HTML: