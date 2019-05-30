vhost

Install

$ npm install vhost

API

var vhost = require ( 'vhost' )

Create a new middleware function to hand off request to handle when the incoming host for the request matches hostname . The function is called as handle(req, res, next) , like a standard middleware.

hostname can be a string or a RegExp object. When hostname is a string it can contain * to match 1 or more characters in that section of the hostname. When hostname is a RegExp, it will be forced to case-insensitive (since hostnames are) and will be forced to match based on the start and end of the hostname.

When host is matched and the request is sent down to a vhost handler, the req.vhost property will be populated with an object. This object will have numeric properties corresponding to each wildcard (or capture group if RegExp object provided) and the hostname that was matched.

var connect = require ( 'connect' ) var vhost = require ( 'vhost' ) var app = connect() app.use(vhost( '*.*.example.com' , function handle ( req, res, next ) { console .dir(req.vhost.host) console .dir(req.vhost.hostname) console .dir(req.vhost.length) console .dir(req.vhost[ 0 ]) console .dir(req.vhost[ 1 ]) }))

Examples

using with connect for static serving

var connect = require ( 'connect' ) var serveStatic = require ( 'serve-static' ) var vhost = require ( 'vhost' ) var mailapp = connect() var staticapp = connect() staticapp.use(serveStatic( 'public' )) var app = connect() app.use(vhost( 'mail.example.com' , mailapp)) app.use(vhost( 'assets-*.example.com' , staticapp)) app.listen( 3000 )

using with connect for user subdomains

var connect = require ( 'connect' ) var serveStatic = require ( 'serve-static' ) var vhost = require ( 'vhost' ) var mainapp = connect() var userapp = connect() userapp.use( function ( req, res, next ) { var username = req.vhost[ 0 ] req.originalUrl = req.url req.url = '/' + username + req.url next() }) userapp.use(serveStatic( 'public' )) var app = connect() app.use(vhost( 'userpages.local' , mainapp)) app.use(vhost( 'www.userpages.local' , mainapp)) app.use(vhost( '*.userpages.local' , userapp)) app.listen( 3000 )

using with any generic request handler

var connect = require ( 'connect' ) var http = require ( 'http' ) var vhost = require ( 'vhost' ) var app = connect() app.use(vhost( 'mail.example.com' , function ( req, res ) { res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'text/plain' ) res.end( 'hello from mail!' ) })) var httpServer = http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.setHeader( 'Content-Type' , 'text/plain' ) res.end( 'hello from the api!' ) }) app.use(vhost( 'api.example.com' , function ( req, res ) { httpServer.emit( 'request' , req, res) })) app.listen( 3000 )

License

MIT