$ npm install vhost
var vhost = require('vhost')
Create a new middleware function to hand off request to
handle when the incoming
host for the request matches
hostname. The function is called as
handle(req, res, next), like a standard middleware.
hostname can be a string or a RegExp object. When
hostname is a string it can
contain
* to match 1 or more characters in that section of the hostname. When
hostname is a RegExp, it will be forced to case-insensitive (since hostnames are)
and will be forced to match based on the start and end of the hostname.
When host is matched and the request is sent down to a vhost handler, the
req.vhost
property will be populated with an object. This object will have numeric properties
corresponding to each wildcard (or capture group if RegExp object provided) and the
hostname that was matched.
var connect = require('connect')
var vhost = require('vhost')
var app = connect()
app.use(vhost('*.*.example.com', function handle (req, res, next) {
// for match of "foo.bar.example.com:8080" against "*.*.example.com":
console.dir(req.vhost.host) // => 'foo.bar.example.com:8080'
console.dir(req.vhost.hostname) // => 'foo.bar.example.com'
console.dir(req.vhost.length) // => 2
console.dir(req.vhost[0]) // => 'foo'
console.dir(req.vhost[1]) // => 'bar'
}))
var connect = require('connect')
var serveStatic = require('serve-static')
var vhost = require('vhost')
var mailapp = connect()
// add middlewares to mailapp for mail.example.com
// create app to serve static files on subdomain
var staticapp = connect()
staticapp.use(serveStatic('public'))
// create main app
var app = connect()
// add vhost routing to main app for mail
app.use(vhost('mail.example.com', mailapp))
// route static assets for "assets-*" subdomain to get
// around max host connections limit on browsers
app.use(vhost('assets-*.example.com', staticapp))
// add middlewares and main usage to app
app.listen(3000)
var connect = require('connect')
var serveStatic = require('serve-static')
var vhost = require('vhost')
var mainapp = connect()
// add middlewares to mainapp for the main web site
// create app that will server user content from public/{username}/
var userapp = connect()
userapp.use(function (req, res, next) {
var username = req.vhost[0] // username is the "*"
// pretend request was for /{username}/* for file serving
req.originalUrl = req.url
req.url = '/' + username + req.url
next()
})
userapp.use(serveStatic('public'))
// create main app
var app = connect()
// add vhost routing for main app
app.use(vhost('userpages.local', mainapp))
app.use(vhost('www.userpages.local', mainapp))
// listen on all subdomains for user pages
app.use(vhost('*.userpages.local', userapp))
app.listen(3000)
var connect = require('connect')
var http = require('http')
var vhost = require('vhost')
// create main app
var app = connect()
app.use(vhost('mail.example.com', function (req, res) {
// handle req + res belonging to mail.example.com
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/plain')
res.end('hello from mail!')
}))
// an external api server in any framework
var httpServer = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/plain')
res.end('hello from the api!')
})
app.use(vhost('api.example.com', function (req, res) {
// handle req + res belonging to api.example.com
// pass the request to a standard Node.js HTTP server
httpServer.emit('request', req, res)
}))
app.listen(3000)