get reliable CSS
vh sizes for 1kb gzipped
Browsers don't always compute the vh unit the same way.
Some mobile browsers compute the
vh CSS unit without taking care of the url bar.
That means that a
100vh div will overflow the viewport by the size of the url bar.
This is the current behavior for:
As explained in the chrome post, that make sense but make it hard to have a full hero top block.
This script will measure the difference and put it in a CSS var. You can read more on this css-trick article by Louis Hoebregts
It's doing a very good job:
https://github.com/rodneyrehm/viewport-units-buggyfill
But it has some problems with media-queries:
https://github.com/rodneyrehm/viewport-units-buggyfill/issues/13
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vh-check/dist/vh-check.min.js"></script>
<script>
(function () {
// initialize the test
var test = vhCheck();
}());
</script>
npm install vh-check
var check = require('vh-check')
var test = vhCheck() // return an object (see below)
import vhCheck from 'vh-check'
const test = vhCheck()
vh-check CSS custom property if needed
vh-check will be updated on
orientationchange event
vh-check will not be updated on scroll event by default
vh-check will return a full object:
{
isNeeded: false,
// wether or not it's needed
value: 0,
// the CSS var value
vh: 480,
// a 100vh div size
windowHeight: 480,
// same value as window.innerHeight
offset: 0,
// difference between the above sizes
recompute: function computeDifference(),
// call this to programmatically get all the values and set the CSS var
// - this can be useful if you want to add your own listeners
// that will trigger a computation
unbind: function unbindVhCheckListeners(),
// call this to remove any window listeners created by vh-check
},
vhCheck()
main {
height: 100vh;
/* If you need to support browser without CSS var support (<= IE11) */
height: calc(100vh - var(--vh-offset, 0px));
/* enable vh fix */
}
You can pass the CSS var name as a param to
vhCheck() (default
vh-offset)
vhCheck('browser-address-bar')
In your CSS you will have to reference:
main {
min-height: 100vh;
min-height: calc(100vh - var(--browser-address-bar, 0px));
}
vh-check allows you to have more control by passing a configuration object.
vhCheck({
cssVarName: 'vh-offset',
force: false,
bind: true,
redefineVh: false,
updateOnTouch: false,
onUpdate: function noop() {},
})
type:
string
default:
'vh-offset'
Change the CSS var name
type:
boolean
default:
false
Set the CSS var even if
100vh computation is good
type:
boolean
default:
true
Automatically bind to
orientationchange event
type:
boolean
default:
false
Change the CSS var value.
Instead of being the total size of the gap, it will be 1% of the real window size.
You can find more explanation in this CSS Trick article
⚠️ Important
If you don't set a
cssVarName, the CSS custom property will be named
vh instead of
vh-offset.
So your CSS should be:
.my-element {
height: 100vh;
height: calc(var(--vh, 1vh) * 100);
}
type:
boolean
default:
false
Add an event listener on
touchmove to recompute the sizes
⚠️ Important
options.bind is
false, this will be ignored as well
type:
function
default:
function noop(){}
you can specify a callback which will be called with an updated
vh-check object every time a computation occurre.
This library require requestAnimationFrame which is IE10+ You'll need a polyfill if you want to support older browsers
To sum it up:
|Browser
|Library will work
|CSS Custom property
|<= IE 9
|❌
|❌
|IE 10 & IE 11
|✅
|❌
|IE Edge
|✅
|✅
|< iOS 9.3
|✅
|❌
https://hiswe.github.io/vh-check/
you'll need node
npm install
npm start
On iOS only, Chrome & Firefox will change dynamically the size of
1vh depending on the display of the address bar.
Thus the library will return a
not needed value.
If you want to prevent your vh's components to resize, you could fix the size of the unit like this:
vhCheck({
bind: false,
redefineVh: true,
})
.my-div {
height: calc(var(--vh, 1vh) * 100);
}
See CHANGELOG.md
See MIGRATING.md
npm install
npm test