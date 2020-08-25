openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vga

vgauge

by Amr Essam
1.2.12-rc3 (see all)

A wrapper library for GaugeJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

811

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vgauge npm

A Vue Wrapper to GaugeJS

If this package helps you, consider buying me a beer 😁

paypal

Play

Live Demo

Installing

npm i vgauge --save

or

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vgauge@latest"></script>

Usage

By Importing

import VGauge from 'vgauge';

export default {
  components: {
    VGauge
  },
  data() {
    return {
      value: 35
    };
  }
};

<v-gauge :value="value" />

By Including

<div id="app">
  <h3>Will not stop at 100</h3>
  <v-gauge :value="x" top></v-gauge>
  <h3>Will stop at 100</h3>
  <v-gauge :value="y" unit="%"></v-gauge>
</div>
<script>
  var app = new Vue({
    el: '#app',
    data: {
      x: 0,
      y: 0
    },
    mounted() {
      setInterval(() => {
        this.x += 4;
      }, 1000);
      setInterval(() => {
        if (this.y < 100) this.y += 5;
      }, 1000);
    }
  });
</script>

Props

You can use the following props

NameDescriptionTypeDefault
optionsGaugeJS render options, check gaugejs APIObjectBasic gaugejs Object
donutRenders a donut instead of a gauge #3Booleanfalse
heightheight of the gauge in pixelsString200px
widthwidth of the gauge in pixelsString200px
unitunit to show after valueString''
initialValueInitial value to display on the GaugeNumber0
valueValue to display/watchNumber50
minValueMin value for the gauge to displayNumber0
maxValueMax value for the gauge to displayNumber100
decimalPlaceShow decimal place values to which extentNumber0
topTo have the gauge value on top of the gaugeBooleanfalse
gaugeValueClassClass to apply to gauge value (Must use /deep/ in css selector)String*
animationSpeedAnimation speed for gaugeNumber10

Authors

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License

Acknowledgments

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial