A Vue Wrapper to GaugeJS
npm i vgauge --save
or
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue/dist/vue.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vgauge@latest"></script>
import VGauge from 'vgauge';
export default {
components: {
VGauge
},
data() {
return {
value: 35
};
}
};
<v-gauge :value="value" />
<div id="app">
<h3>Will not stop at 100</h3>
<v-gauge :value="x" top></v-gauge>
<h3>Will stop at 100</h3>
<v-gauge :value="y" unit="%"></v-gauge>
</div>
<script>
var app = new Vue({
el: '#app',
data: {
x: 0,
y: 0
},
mounted() {
setInterval(() => {
this.x += 4;
}, 1000);
setInterval(() => {
if (this.y < 100) this.y += 5;
}, 1000);
}
});
</script>
You can use the following props
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default
|options
|GaugeJS render options, check gaugejs API
|Object
|Basic gaugejs Object
|donut
|Renders a donut instead of a gauge #3
|Boolean
|false
|height
|height of the gauge in pixels
|String
|200px
|width
|width of the gauge in pixels
|String
|200px
|unit
|unit to show after value
|String
|''
|initialValue
|Initial value to display on the Gauge
|Number
|0
|value
|Value to display/watch
|Number
|50
|minValue
|Min value for the gauge to display
|Number
|0
|maxValue
|Max value for the gauge to display
|Number
|100
|decimalPlace
|Show decimal place values to which extent
|Number
|0
|top
|To have the gauge value on top of the gauge
|Boolean
|false
|gaugeValueClass
|Class to apply to gauge value (Must use /deep/ in css selector)
|String
|*
|animationSpeed
|Animation speed for gauge
|Number
|10
This project is licensed under the MIT License