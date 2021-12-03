Create a report for a vfile.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install vfile-reporter
Say
example.js contains:
import {VFile} from 'vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
const one = new VFile({path: 'test/fixture/1.js'})
const two = new VFile({path: 'test/fixture/2.js'})
one.message('Warning!', {line: 2, column: 4})
console.error(reporter([one, two]))
Now, running
node example yields:
test/fixture/1.js
2:4 warning Warning!
test/fixture/2.js: no issues found
⚠ 1 warning
This package exports the following identifiers:
reporter.
That identifier is also the default export.
reporter(files[, options])
Generate a stylish report from the given
vfile,
Array<VFile>,
or
Error.
options
options.verbose
Output long form descriptions of messages, if applicable (
boolean, default:
false).
options.quiet
Do not output anything for a file which has no warnings or errors (
boolean,
default:
false).
The default behavior is to show a success message.
options.silent
Do not output messages without
fatal set to true (
boolean, default:
false).
Also sets
quiet to
true.
options.color
Whether to use color (
boolean, default: depends).
The default behavior is the check if color is supported.
options.defaultName
Label to use for files without file-path (
string, default:
'<stdin>').
If one file and no
defaultName is given, no name will show up in the report.
Forked from ESLint’s stylish reporter (originally created by Sindre Sorhus), which is Copyright (c) 2013 Nicholas C. Zakas, and licensed under MIT.