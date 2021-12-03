openbase logo
vfile-reporter

by vfile
7.0.3

utility to create a report for a vfile

Readme

vfile-reporter

Create a report for a vfile.

Example screenshot of vfile-reporter

Features

  • Ranges (3:2 and 3:2-3:6)
  • Stack-traces to show where awful stuff occurs
  • Successful files (configurable)
  • All of VFile’s awesomeness

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install vfile-reporter

Use

Say example.js contains:

import {VFile} from 'vfile'
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'

const one = new VFile({path: 'test/fixture/1.js'})
const two = new VFile({path: 'test/fixture/2.js'})

one.message('Warning!', {line: 2, column: 4})

console.error(reporter([one, two]))

Now, running node example yields:

test/fixture/1.js
  2:4  warning  Warning!

test/fixture/2.js: no issues found

⚠ 1 warning

API

This package exports the following identifiers: reporter. That identifier is also the default export.

reporter(files[, options])

Generate a stylish report from the given vfile, Array<VFile>, or Error.

options
options.verbose

Output long form descriptions of messages, if applicable (boolean, default: false).

options.quiet

Do not output anything for a file which has no warnings or errors (boolean, default: false). The default behavior is to show a success message.

options.silent

Do not output messages without fatal set to true (boolean, default: false). Also sets quiet to true.

options.color

Whether to use color (boolean, default: depends). The default behavior is the check if color is supported.

options.defaultName

Label to use for files without file-path (string, default: '<stdin>'). If one file and no defaultName is given, no name will show up in the report.

Contribute

See contributing.md in vfile/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Forked from ESLint’s stylish reporter (originally created by Sindre Sorhus), which is Copyright (c) 2013 Nicholas C. Zakas, and licensed under MIT.

