Create a report for a vfile.

Features

Ranges ( 3:2 and 3:2-3:6 )

Ranges ( and ) Stack-traces to show where awful stuff occurs

Stack-traces to show where awful stuff occurs Successful files (configurable)

Successful files (configurable) All of VFile’s awesomeness

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install vfile-reporter

Use

Say example.js contains:

import {VFile} from 'vfile' import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter' const one = new VFile({ path : 'test/fixture/1.js' }) const two = new VFile({ path : 'test/fixture/2.js' }) one.message( 'Warning!' , { line : 2 , column : 4 }) console .error(reporter([one, two]))

Now, running node example yields:

test/fixture/1.js 2:4 warning Warning! test/fixture/2.js: no issues found ⚠ 1 warning

API

This package exports the following identifiers: reporter . That identifier is also the default export.

Generate a stylish report from the given vfile , Array<VFile> , or Error .

options

Output long form descriptions of messages, if applicable ( boolean , default: false ).

Do not output anything for a file which has no warnings or errors ( boolean , default: false ). The default behavior is to show a success message.

Do not output messages without fatal set to true ( boolean , default: false ). Also sets quiet to true .

Whether to use color ( boolean , default: depends). The default behavior is the check if color is supported.

Label to use for files without file-path ( string , default: '<stdin>' ). If one file and no defaultName is given, no name will show up in the report.

Related

vfile-reporter-json — JSON reporter

— JSON reporter vfile-reporter-pretty — Pretty reporter

— Pretty reporter convert-vinyl-to-vfile — Convert from Vinyl

— Convert from Vinyl vfile-statistics — Count messages per category

— Count messages per category vfile-sort — Sort messages by line/column

Contribute

See contributing.md in vfile/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Forked from ESLint’s stylish reporter (originally created by Sindre Sorhus), which is Copyright (c) 2013 Nicholas C. Zakas, and licensed under MIT.