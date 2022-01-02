Convert between positional (line and column-based) and offsets (range-based) locations in a virtual file.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install vfile-location

Use

import {VFile} from 'vfile' import {location} from 'vfile-location' var place = location( new VFile( 'foo

bar

baz' )) var offset = place.toOffset({ line : 3 , column : 3 }) place.toPoint(offset)

API

This package exports the following identifiers: place . There is no default export.

place = location(doc)

Get transform functions for the given doc ( string ) or file .

Returns an object with toOffset and toPoint .

Get the offset ( number ) for a line and column-based point in the bound file. Returns -1 when given invalid or out of bounds input.

Get the line and column-based point for offset in the bound file.

Contribute

See contributing.md in vfile/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer