Convert between positional (line and column-based) and offsets (range-based) locations in a virtual file.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install vfile-location
import {VFile} from 'vfile'
import {location} from 'vfile-location'
var place = location(new VFile('foo\nbar\nbaz'))
var offset = place.toOffset({line: 3, column: 3}) // => 10
place.toPoint(offset) // => {line: 3, column: 3, offset: 10}
This package exports the following identifiers:
place.
There is no default export.
place = location(doc)
Get transform functions for the given
doc (
string) or
file.
Returns an object with
toOffset and
toPoint.
place.toOffset(point)
Get the
offset (
number) for a line and column-based
point in the
bound file.
Returns
-1 when given invalid or out of bounds input.
place.toPoint(offset)
Get the line and column-based
point for
offset in the bound file.
See
contributing.md in
vfile/.github for ways to
get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.