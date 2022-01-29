vfile is a small and browser friendly virtual file format that tracks
metadata (such as a file’s
path and
value) and messages.
It was made specifically for unified and generally for the common task
of parsing, transforming, and serializing data, where
vfile handles everything
about the document being compiled.
This is useful for example when building linters, compilers, static site
generators, or other build tools.
vfile is part of the unified collective.
unifiedjs.com
vfile is different from the excellent
vinylin that it has a smaller API, a smaller size, and focuses on messages.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install vfile
import {VFile} from 'vfile'
var file = new VFile({path: '~/example.txt', value: 'Alpha *braavo* charlie.'})
file.path // => '~/example.txt'
file.dirname // => '~'
file.extname = '.md'
file.basename // => 'example.md'
file.basename = 'index.text'
file.history // => ['~/example.txt', '~/example.md', '~/index.text']
file.message('`braavo` is misspelt; did you mean `bravo`?', {line: 1, column: 8})
console.log(file.messages)
Yields:
[
[~/index.text:1:8: `braavo` is misspelt; did you mean `bravo`?] {
reason: '`braavo` is misspelt; did you mean `bravo`?',
line: 1,
column: 8,
source: null,
ruleId: null,
position: {start: [Object], end: [Object]},
file: '~/index.text',
fatal: false
}
]
This package exports the following identifiers:
VFile.
There is no default export.
VFile(options?)
Create a new virtual file.
If
options is
string or
Buffer, treats it as
{value: options}.
If
options is a
VFile, shallow copies its data over to the new file.
All other given fields are set on the newly created
VFile.
Path related properties are set in the following order (least specific to most
specific):
history,
path,
basename,
stem,
extname,
dirname.
It’s not possible to set either
dirname or
extname without setting either
history,
path,
basename, or
stem as well.
new VFile()
new VFile('console.log("alpha");')
new VFile(Buffer.from('exit 1'))
new VFile({path: path.join('path', 'to', 'readme.md')})
new VFile({stem: 'readme', extname: '.md', dirname: path.join('path', 'to')})
new VFile({other: 'properties', are: 'copied', ov: {e: 'r'}})
vfile.value
Buffer,
string,
null — Raw value.
vfile.cwd
string — Base of
path.
Defaults to
process.cwd().
vfile.path
string? — Path of
vfile.
Cannot be nullified.
You can set a file URL (a
URL object with a
file: protocol)
which will be turned into a path with
url.fileURLToPath.
vfile.basename
string? — Current name (including extension) of
vfile.
Cannot contain path separators.
Cannot be nullified either (use
file.path = file.dirname instead).
vfile.stem
string? — Name (without extension) of
vfile.
Cannot be nullified, and cannot contain path separators.
vfile.extname
string? — Extension (with dot) of
vfile.
Cannot be set if there’s no
path yet and cannot contain path separators.
vfile.dirname
string? — Path to parent directory of
vfile.
Cannot be set if there’s no
path yet.
vfile.history
Array.<string> — List of file-paths the file moved between.
vfile.messages
Array.<VMessage> — List of messages associated with the file.
vfile.data
Object — Place to store custom information.
It’s OK to store custom data directly on the
vfile, moving it to
data gives
a little more privacy.
VFile#toString(encoding?)
Convert value of
vfile to string.
When
value is a
Buffer,
encoding is a
character encoding to understand it as (
string, default:
'utf8').
VFile#message(reason[, position][, origin])
Associates a message with the file, where
fatal is set to
false.
Constructs a new
VMessage and adds it to
vfile.messages.
VFile#info(reason[, position][, origin])
Associates an informational message with the file, where
fatal is set to
null.
Calls
#message() internally.
VFile#fail(reason[, position][, origin])
Associates a fatal message with the file, then immediately throws it.
Note: fatal errors mean a file is no longer processable.
Calls
#message() internally.
The following list of projects includes tools for working with virtual files. See unist for projects that work with nodes.
convert-vinyl-to-vfile
— transform from Vinyl to vfile
to-vfile
— create a vfile from a filepath
vfile-find-down
— find files by searching the file system downwards
vfile-find-up
— find files by searching the file system upwards
vfile-glob
— find files by glob patterns
vfile-is
— check if a vfile passes a test
vfile-location
— convert between positional and offset locations
vfile-matter
— parse the YAML front matter
vfile-message
— create a vfile message
vfile-messages-to-vscode-diagnostics
— transform vfile messages to VS Code diagnostics
vfile-mkdirp
— make sure the directory of a vfile exists on the file system
vfile-rename
— rename the path parts of a vfile
vfile-sort
— sort messages by line/column
vfile-statistics
— count messages per category: failures, warnings, etc
vfile-to-eslint
— convert to ESLint formatter compatible output
The following list of projects show linting results for given virtual files.
Reporters must accept
Array.<VFile> as their first argument, and return
string.
Reporters may accept other values too, in which case it’s suggested to stick
to
vfile-reporters interface.
vfile-reporter
— create a report
vfile-reporter-json
— create a JSON report
vfile-reporter-folder-json
— create a JSON representation of vfiles
vfile-reporter-pretty
— create a pretty report
vfile-reporter-junit
— create a jUnit report
vfile-reporter-position
— create a report with content excerpts
See
contributing.md in
vfile/.github for ways to
get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
Ideas for new utilities and tools can be posted in
vfile/ideas.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.
Support this effort and give back by sponsoring on OpenCollective!
|
Gatsby 🥇
|
Vercel 🥇
|
Netlify
|
Holloway
|
ThemeIsle
|
Boost Hub
|
Expo
|
You?
The initial release of this project was authored by @wooorm.
Thanks to @contra, @phated, and others for their work on Vinyl, which was a huge inspiration.
Thanks to @brendo, @shinnn, @KyleAMathews, @sindresorhus, and @denysdovhan for contributing commits since!