vfile is a small and browser friendly virtual file format that tracks metadata (such as a file’s path and value ) and messages.

It was made specifically for unified and generally for the common task of parsing, transforming, and serializing data, where vfile handles everything about the document being compiled. This is useful for example when building linters, compilers, static site generators, or other build tools. vfile is part of the unified collective.

vfile is different from the excellent vinyl in that it has a smaller API, a smaller size, and focuses on messages.

Contents

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install vfile

Use

import {VFile} from 'vfile' var file = new VFile({ path : '~/example.txt' , value : 'Alpha *braavo* charlie.' }) file.path file.dirname file.extname = '.md' file.basename file.basename = 'index.text' file.history file.message( '`braavo` is misspelt; did you mean `bravo`?' , { line : 1 , column : 8 }) console .log(file.messages)

Yields:

[ [~/index.text:1:8: `braavo` is misspelt; did you mean `bravo`?] { reason: '`braavo` is misspelt; did you mean `bravo`?', line: 1, column: 8, source: null, ruleId: null, position: {start: [Object], end: [Object]}, file: '~/index.text', fatal: false } ]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: VFile . There is no default export.

Create a new virtual file. If options is string or Buffer , treats it as {value: options} . If options is a VFile , shallow copies its data over to the new file. All other given fields are set on the newly created VFile .

Path related properties are set in the following order (least specific to most specific): history , path , basename , stem , extname , dirname .

It’s not possible to set either dirname or extname without setting either history , path , basename , or stem as well.

Example

new VFile() new VFile( 'console.log("alpha");' ) new VFile(Buffer.from( 'exit 1' )) new VFile({ path : path.join( 'path' , 'to' , 'readme.md' )}) new VFile({ stem : 'readme' , extname : '.md' , dirname : path.join( 'path' , 'to' )}) new VFile({ other : 'properties' , are : 'copied' , ov : { e : 'r' }})

Buffer , string , null — Raw value.

string — Base of path . Defaults to process.cwd() .

string? — Path of vfile . Cannot be nullified. You can set a file URL (a URL object with a file: protocol) which will be turned into a path with url.fileURLToPath .

string? — Current name (including extension) of vfile . Cannot contain path separators. Cannot be nullified either (use file.path = file.dirname instead).

string? — Name (without extension) of vfile . Cannot be nullified, and cannot contain path separators.

string? — Extension (with dot) of vfile . Cannot be set if there’s no path yet and cannot contain path separators.

string? — Path to parent directory of vfile . Cannot be set if there’s no path yet.

Array.<string> — List of file-paths the file moved between.

Array.<VMessage> — List of messages associated with the file.

Object — Place to store custom information. It’s OK to store custom data directly on the vfile , moving it to data gives a little more privacy.

Convert value of vfile to string. When value is a Buffer , encoding is a character encoding to understand it as ( string , default: 'utf8' ).

Associates a message with the file, where fatal is set to false . Constructs a new VMessage and adds it to vfile.messages .

Returns

VMessage .

Associates an informational message with the file, where fatal is set to null . Calls #message() internally.

Returns

VMessage .

Associates a fatal message with the file, then immediately throws it. Note: fatal errors mean a file is no longer processable. Calls #message() internally.

Throws

VMessage .

List of utilities

The following list of projects includes tools for working with virtual files. See unist for projects that work with nodes.

convert-vinyl-to-vfile — transform from Vinyl to vfile

— transform from Vinyl to vfile to-vfile — create a vfile from a filepath

— create a vfile from a filepath vfile-find-down — find files by searching the file system downwards

— find files by searching the file system downwards vfile-find-up — find files by searching the file system upwards

— find files by searching the file system upwards vfile-glob — find files by glob patterns

— find files by glob patterns vfile-is — check if a vfile passes a test

— check if a vfile passes a test vfile-location — convert between positional and offset locations

— convert between positional and offset locations vfile-matter — parse the YAML front matter

— parse the YAML front matter vfile-message — create a vfile message

— create a vfile message vfile-messages-to-vscode-diagnostics — transform vfile messages to VS Code diagnostics

— transform vfile messages to VS Code diagnostics vfile-mkdirp — make sure the directory of a vfile exists on the file system

— make sure the directory of a vfile exists on the file system vfile-rename — rename the path parts of a vfile

— rename the path parts of a vfile vfile-sort — sort messages by line/column

— sort messages by line/column vfile-statistics — count messages per category: failures, warnings, etc

— count messages per category: failures, warnings, etc vfile-to-eslint — convert to ESLint formatter compatible output

Reporters

The following list of projects show linting results for given virtual files. Reporters must accept Array.<VFile> as their first argument, and return string . Reporters may accept other values too, in which case it’s suggested to stick to vfile-reporter s interface.

vfile-reporter — create a report

— create a report vfile-reporter-json — create a JSON report

— create a JSON report vfile-reporter-folder-json — create a JSON representation of vfiles

— create a JSON representation of vfiles vfile-reporter-pretty — create a pretty report

— create a pretty report vfile-reporter-junit — create a jUnit report

— create a jUnit report vfile-reporter-position — create a report with content excerpts

Contribute

See contributing.md in vfile/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help. Ideas for new utilities and tools can be posted in vfile/ideas .

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

Support this effort and give back by sponsoring on OpenCollective!

Acknowledgments

The initial release of this project was authored by @wooorm.

Thanks to @contra, @phated, and others for their work on Vinyl, which was a huge inspiration.

Thanks to @brendo, @shinnn, @KyleAMathews, @sindresorhus, and @denysdovhan for contributing commits since!

License

MIT © Titus Wormer