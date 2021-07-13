A vue-form-generator field to handle arrays
{
model: {
array: ["item1", "item2", "item3"]
},
schema: {
fields: [
{
type: "array",
label: "Array field",
model: "array",
showRemoveButton: true
}
]
}
}
{
model: {
array: ["item1", "item2", "item3"]
},
schema: {
fields: [
{
type: "array",
label: "Array field",
model: "array",
itemContainerComponent: "Container"
}
]
}
}
<template>
<div>
<div>
<div class="title">
<a @click="contentVisible = !contentVisible">
{{contentVisible ? "-" : "+"}} Container ({{model}})
</a>
<a @click="$emit('removeItem')">
X
</a>
</div>
<div class="content" v-if="contentVisible">
<slot></slot>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
export default {
props: ["model"],
data() {
return {
contentVisible: false
};
}
};
</script>
<style scoped>
.title { background: whitesmoke; }
.content { border: 2px solid whitesmoke; padding: 10px; }
a { color: blue; text-decoration: underline; }
</style>
{
model: {
columns: [{
"label": "Name",
"field": "full_name",
"template": ""
}, {
"label": "URL",
"field": "html_url",
"template": ""
}, {
"label": "Date",
"field": "date",
"template": ""
}],
},
schema: {
type: 'array',
label: 'Columns',
model: 'columns',
itemContainerComponent: 'WidgetListColumnEditorContainer',
showRemoveButton: false,
fieldClasses: 'arrayEditor',
newElementButtonLabelClasses: "button is-primary",
items: {
type: 'object',
default: {},
schema: {
fields: [{
type: 'input',
inputType: 'text',
label: 'Label',
model: 'label',
},{
type: 'input',
inputType: 'text',
label: 'Field',
model: 'field',
},{
type: 'sourcecode',
label: 'Template',
model: 'template',
}]
}
}
}
}
model: {
columns: {}
},
schema: {
fields:[
{
type: "array",
label: 'Columns',
model: 'columns',
inputName: "columns",
showRemoveButton: false,
newElementButtonLabelClasses: "btn btn-outline-dark mt-2",
itemContainerComponent: "field-array-bootstrap-accordion-item",
newElementButtonLabel: "+ Add Column",
itemContainerHeader: function(model, schema, index) {
return "Column " + (index + 1) + (model && model.label ? " (" + model.label + ")": "");
},
items:{
type: 'object',
schema: {
fields: [
{
type: "input",
inputType: "text",
label: "Name",
model: "name",
inputName: "name",
required: true,
validator: "string",
},
{
type: "input",
inputType: "text",
label: "Description",
model: "description",
inputName: "description",
validator: "string"
},
{
type: "select",
label: "Field Type",
model: "type",
inputName: "type",
required: true,
validator: "string",
values: [
{id: "string", name: "Text Field"},
{id: "text", name: "Text Area"},
{id: "number", name: "Number"},
{id: "date", name: "Date"},
{id: "select", name: "Single selection"},
{id: "multiselect", name: "Multiple Selection"},
{id: "boolean", name: "True/False"}
]
},
{
type: "array",
label: "Values",
model: "values",
inputName: "values",
validator: "array",
showRemoveButton: true,
showModeElementUpButton: true,
showModeElementDownButton: true,
itemFieldClasses: "form-control",
itemContainerClasses: "input-group pb-2",
newElementButtonLabelClasses: "btn btn-outline-dark",
removeElementButtonClasses: "btn btn-danger input-group-append",
moveElementUpButtonClasses: "btn btn-outline-dark input-group-append",
moveElementDownButtonClasses: "btn btn-outline-dark input-group-append",
newElementButtonLabel: "+ Add Value",
visible: function(model) {
return model && (model.type === "select" || model.type === "multiselect");
},
required: function(model) {
return model && (model.type === "select" || model.type === "multiselect");
}
},
{
type: "input",
inputType: "number",
label: "Rows (optional)",
model: "rows",
inputName: "rows",
validator: "integer",
visible: function(model) {
return model && model.type === "text";
}
}
]
}
}
}
]
},
formOptions: {
validateAfterChanged: true
}
npm install vfg-field-array
vfg-field-array can be used as a module in both CommonJS and ES modular environments.
When in non-modular environment, vfg-field-array will register all the components to vue by itself.
//
// You can register a component manually
//
import { FieldArray } from 'vfg-field-array';
export default {
...
components: {
FieldArray
},
...
};
//
// or register the whole module with vue
//
import ModuleLibrary from 'vfg-field-array';
// Install this library
Vue.use(ModuleLibrary);
//
// You can register a component manually
//
var Vue = require('vue');
var ModuleLibrary = require('vfg-field-array');
var YourComponent = Vue.extend({
...
components: {
'field-array': ModuleLibrary.FieldArray
},
...
});
//
// or register the whole module with vue
//
var Vue = require('vue');
var ModuleLibrary = require('vfg-field-array');
// Install this library
Vue.use(ModuleLibrary);
<script src="path/to/vue/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vfg-field-array/dist/vfg-field-array.min.js"></script>
<!-- Components are registered globally -->
schema: {
fields: [
{
type: "array",
label: "My array",
model: "myArray"
}
]
}
