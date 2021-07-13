openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vfa

vfg-field-array

by Gwenael Pluchon
0.0.7 (see all)

A vue-form-generator field to handle arrays

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

300

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vfg-field-array

Rollup badge Jest Vue Storybook Commitizen semantic-release Npm badge Build Status

A vue-form-generator field to handle arrays

Generated using vue-cli-template-library.

Examples

Simple array

Simple

{
  model: {
    array: ["item1", "item2", "item3"]
  },
  schema: {
    fields: [
      {
        type: "array",
        label: "Array field",
        model: "array",
        showRemoveButton: true
      }
    ]
  }
}

With container component

With container

{
  model: {
    array: ["item1", "item2", "item3"]
  },
  schema: {
    fields: [
      {
        type: "array",
        label: "Array field",
        model: "array",
        itemContainerComponent: "Container"
      }
    ]
  }
}

Container.vue

<template>
  <div>
    <div>
      <div class="title">
        <a @click="contentVisible = !contentVisible">
          {{contentVisible ? "-" : "+"}} Container ({{model}})
        </a>
        <a @click="$emit('removeItem')">
          X
        </a>
      </div>
      <div class="content" v-if="contentVisible">
        <slot></slot>
      </div>
    </div>
  </div>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    props: ["model"],
    data() {
      return {
        contentVisible: false
      };
    }
  };
</script>
<style scoped>
  .title { background: whitesmoke; }
  .content { border: 2px solid whitesmoke; padding: 10px; }
  a { color: blue; text-decoration: underline; }
</style>

With container component and object as array item

With container and object

{
  model: {
    columns: [{
      "label": "Name",
      "field": "full_name",
      "template": ""
    }, {
      "label": "URL",
      "field": "html_url",
      "template": ""
    }, {
      "label": "Date",
      "field": "date",
      "template": ""
    }],
  },
  schema: {
    type: 'array',
    label: 'Columns',
    model: 'columns',
    itemContainerComponent: 'WidgetListColumnEditorContainer',
    showRemoveButton: false,
    fieldClasses: 'arrayEditor',
    newElementButtonLabelClasses: "button is-primary",
    items: {
      type: 'object',
      default: {},
      schema: {
        fields: [{
          type: 'input',
          inputType: 'text',
          label: 'Label',
          model: 'label',
        },{
          type: 'input',
          inputType: 'text',
          label: 'Field',
          model: 'field',
        },{
          type: 'sourcecode',
          label: 'Template',
          model: 'template',
        }]
      }
    }
  }
}

With bootstrap 4 container component, object as array item, validation and inputName

model: {
  columns: {}
},
schema: {
  fields:[
    {
      type: "array",
      label: 'Columns',
      model: 'columns',
      inputName: "columns",
      showRemoveButton: false,
      newElementButtonLabelClasses: "btn btn-outline-dark mt-2",
      itemContainerComponent: "field-array-bootstrap-accordion-item",
      newElementButtonLabel: "+ Add Column",
      itemContainerHeader: function(model, schema, index) {
        return "Column " + (index + 1) + (model && model.label ? " (" + model.label + ")": "");
      },
      items:{
        type: 'object',
        schema: {
          fields: [
              {
                  type: "input",
                  inputType: "text",
                  label: "Name",
                  model: "name",
                  inputName: "name",
                  required: true,
                  validator: "string",
              },
              {
                  type: "input",
                  inputType: "text",
                  label: "Description",
                  model: "description",
                  inputName: "description",
                  validator: "string"
              },
              {
                  type: "select",
                  label: "Field Type",
                  model: "type",
                  inputName: "type",
                  required: true,
                  validator: "string",
                  values: [
                      {id: "string", name: "Text Field"},
                      {id: "text", name: "Text Area"},
                      {id: "number", name: "Number"},
                      {id: "date", name: "Date"},
                      {id: "select", name: "Single selection"},
                      {id: "multiselect", name: "Multiple Selection"},
                      {id: "boolean", name: "True/False"}
                  ]
              },
              {
                  type: "array",
                  label: "Values",
                  model: "values",
                  inputName: "values",
                  validator: "array",
                  showRemoveButton: true,
                  showModeElementUpButton: true,
                  showModeElementDownButton: true,
                  itemFieldClasses: "form-control",
                  itemContainerClasses: "input-group pb-2",
                  newElementButtonLabelClasses: "btn btn-outline-dark",
                  removeElementButtonClasses: "btn btn-danger input-group-append",
                  moveElementUpButtonClasses: "btn btn-outline-dark input-group-append",
                  moveElementDownButtonClasses: "btn btn-outline-dark input-group-append",
                  newElementButtonLabel: "+ Add Value",
                  visible: function(model) {
                      return model && (model.type === "select" || model.type === "multiselect");
                  },
                  required: function(model) {
                      return model && (model.type === "select" || model.type === "multiselect");
                  }
              },
              {
                  type: "input",
                  inputType: "number",
                  label: "Rows (optional)",
                  model: "rows",
                  inputName: "rows",
                  validator: "integer",
                  visible: function(model) {
                      return model && model.type === "text";
                  }
              }
            ]
        }
      }
    }
  ]

},
formOptions: {
  validateAfterChanged: true
}

Installation

npm install vfg-field-array

vfg-field-array can be used as a module in both CommonJS and ES modular environments.

When in non-modular environment, vfg-field-array will register all the components to vue by itself.

ES6

//
// You can register a component manually
//
import { FieldArray } from 'vfg-field-array';

export default {
  ...
  components: {
    FieldArray
  },
  ...
};

//
// or register the whole module with vue
//
import ModuleLibrary from 'vfg-field-array';

// Install this library
Vue.use(ModuleLibrary);

CommonJS

//
// You can register a component manually
//
var Vue = require('vue');
var ModuleLibrary = require('vfg-field-array');

var YourComponent = Vue.extend({
  ...
  components: {
    'field-array': ModuleLibrary.FieldArray
  },
  ...
});

//
// or register the whole module with vue
//
var Vue = require('vue');
var ModuleLibrary = require('vfg-field-array');

// Install this library
Vue.use(ModuleLibrary);

Browser

<script src="path/to/vue/vue.min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/vfg-field-array/dist/vfg-field-array.min.js"></script>
<!-- Components are registered globally -->

After that, you can use it with Vue Form Generator:

  schema: {
    fields: [
      {
        type: "array",
        label: "My array",
        model: "myArray"
      }
    ]
  }

Changelog

See the GitHub release history.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial