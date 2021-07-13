A vue-form-generator field to handle arrays

Examples

Simple array

{ model : { array : [ "item1" , "item2" , "item3" ] }, schema : { fields : [ { type : "array" , label : "Array field" , model : "array" , showRemoveButton : true } ] } }

With container component

{ model : { array : [ "item1" , "item2" , "item3" ] }, schema : { fields : [ { type : "array" , label : "Array field" , model : "array" , itemContainerComponent : "Container" } ] } }

< template > < div > < div > < div class = "title" > < a @ click = "contentVisible = !contentVisible" > {{contentVisible ? "-" : "+"}} Container ({{model}}) </ a > < a @ click = "$emit('removeItem')" > X </ a > </ div > < div class = "content" v-if = "contentVisible" > < slot > </ slot > </ div > </ div > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { props : [ "model" ], data() { return { contentVisible : false }; } }; </ script > < style scoped > .title { background : whitesmoke; } .content { border : 2px solid whitesmoke; padding : 10px ; } a { color : blue; text-decoration : underline; } </ style >

With container component and object as array item

{ model : { columns : [{ "label" : "Name" , "field" : "full_name" , "template" : "" }, { "label" : "URL" , "field" : "html_url" , "template" : "" }, { "label" : "Date" , "field" : "date" , "template" : "" }], }, schema : { type : 'array' , label : 'Columns' , model : 'columns' , itemContainerComponent : 'WidgetListColumnEditorContainer' , showRemoveButton : false , fieldClasses : 'arrayEditor' , newElementButtonLabelClasses : "button is-primary" , items : { type : 'object' , default : {}, schema : { fields : [{ type : 'input' , inputType : 'text' , label : 'Label' , model : 'label' , },{ type : 'input' , inputType : 'text' , label : 'Field' , model : 'field' , },{ type : 'sourcecode' , label : 'Template' , model : 'template' , }] } } } }

With bootstrap 4 container component, object as array item, validation and inputName

model: { columns : {} }, schema : { fields :[ { type : "array" , label : 'Columns' , model : 'columns' , inputName : "columns" , showRemoveButton : false , newElementButtonLabelClasses : "btn btn-outline-dark mt-2" , itemContainerComponent : "field-array-bootstrap-accordion-item" , newElementButtonLabel : "+ Add Column" , itemContainerHeader : function ( model, schema, index ) { return "Column " + (index + 1 ) + (model && model.label ? " (" + model.label + ")" : "" ); }, items :{ type : 'object' , schema : { fields : [ { type : "input" , inputType : "text" , label : "Name" , model : "name" , inputName : "name" , required : true , validator : "string" , }, { type : "input" , inputType : "text" , label : "Description" , model : "description" , inputName : "description" , validator : "string" }, { type : "select" , label : "Field Type" , model : "type" , inputName : "type" , required : true , validator : "string" , values : [ { id : "string" , name : "Text Field" }, { id : "text" , name : "Text Area" }, { id : "number" , name : "Number" }, { id : "date" , name : "Date" }, { id : "select" , name : "Single selection" }, { id : "multiselect" , name : "Multiple Selection" }, { id : "boolean" , name : "True/False" } ] }, { type : "array" , label : "Values" , model : "values" , inputName : "values" , validator : "array" , showRemoveButton : true , showModeElementUpButton : true , showModeElementDownButton : true , itemFieldClasses : "form-control" , itemContainerClasses : "input-group pb-2" , newElementButtonLabelClasses : "btn btn-outline-dark" , removeElementButtonClasses : "btn btn-danger input-group-append" , moveElementUpButtonClasses : "btn btn-outline-dark input-group-append" , moveElementDownButtonClasses : "btn btn-outline-dark input-group-append" , newElementButtonLabel : "+ Add Value" , visible : function ( model ) { return model && (model.type === "select" || model.type === "multiselect" ); }, required : function ( model ) { return model && (model.type === "select" || model.type === "multiselect" ); } }, { type : "input" , inputType : "number" , label : "Rows (optional)" , model : "rows" , inputName : "rows" , validator : "integer" , visible : function ( model ) { return model && model.type === "text" ; } } ] } } } ] }, formOptions : { validateAfterChanged : true }

Installation

npm install vfg-field-array

vfg-field-array can be used as a module in both CommonJS and ES modular environments.

When in non-modular environment, vfg-field-array will register all the components to vue by itself.

ES6

import { FieldArray } from 'vfg-field-array' ; export default { ... components: { FieldArray }, ... }; import ModuleLibrary from 'vfg-field-array' ; Vue.use(ModuleLibrary);

CommonJS

var Vue = require ( 'vue' ); var ModuleLibrary = require ( 'vfg-field-array' ); var YourComponent = Vue.extend({ ... components: { 'field-array' : ModuleLibrary.FieldArray }, ... }); var Vue = require ( 'vue' ); var ModuleLibrary = require ( 'vfg-field-array' ); Vue.use(ModuleLibrary);

Browser

< script src = "path/to/vue/vue.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/vfg-field-array/dist/vfg-field-array.min.js" > </ script >

After that, you can use it with Vue Form Generator:

schema: { fields : [ { type : "array" , label : "My array" , model : "myArray" } ] }

