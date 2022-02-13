Veza is a protocol that operates over either IPC or TCP with the only difference of one line of code to switch between the two. Inspired on node-ipc, it seeks to use modern, fast, and intuitive APIs, as well as exposing all the underlying back-ends for much higher customizability and extensibility, as well as a HTTP-like protocol where you can send a message and optionally receive a response for it.
TLS: TLS sockets can be achieved by extending Veza to use SSL handshakes. To keep things simple and tidy, this is not shipped in core, but will be considered for future releases.
UDP: UDP sockets are not supported due to Veza's requirement for messages to be reliably received in order.
All messages are encoded and decoded using
binarytf, which allows a messages to be sent using the least
amount of bytes possible, increasing throughput; plus a 11-byte header at the start of each message. More information
available in PROTOCOL.
All the documentation is available at veza.js.org and at the wiki. You can find examples of code here.
