VexFlow 4 (beta)

A JavaScript / TypeScript library for rendering music notation.

Copyright (c) 2010 Mohit Muthanna Cheppudira

If you use VexFlow in your app, startup, institution, and find it useful, please consider sponsoring its development here: https://github.com/sponsors/0xfe.

Need Help?

Ask on the Vexflow Google Group.

What is VexFlow?

VexFlow is an open-source web-based music notation rendering API. It is written in TypeScript, and runs right in the browser. VexFlow supports HTML Canvas and SVG, and runs on all modern browsers.

Go try out The VexFlow Tutorial to learn how to use VexFlow.

Quick Start

Using npm

To install version 4.0.0-beta:

npm install vexflow@beta

To install version 3.0.9:

npm install vexflow

Using the HTML script Tag

Releases are served via CDN:

unpkg

jsdelivr

Using EasyScore

The EasyScore API is a quick way to create simple music notation in VexFlow. See a running example in this jsfiddle.

import Vex from 'vexflow' ; const vf = new Vex.Flow.Factory({ renderer : { elementId : 'boo' , width : 500 , height : 200 }, }); const score = vf.EasyScore(); const system = vf.System(); system .addStave({ voices : [ score.voice(score.notes( 'C#5/q, B4, A4, G#4' , { stem : 'up' })), score.voice(score.notes( 'C#4/h, C#4' , { stem : 'down' })), ], }) .addClef( 'treble' ) .addTimeSignature( '4/4' ); vf.draw();

Learn the EasyScore API in the Using EasyScore guide.

Using the Native API

The example code below renders a VexFlow stave using SVG. See a running example in this jsfiddle.

import Vex from 'vexflow' ; const VF = Vex.Flow; const div = document .getElementById( 'vf' ); const renderer = new VF.Renderer(div, VF.Renderer.Backends.SVG); renderer.resize( 500 , 500 ); const context = renderer.getContext(); context.setFont( 'Arial' , 10 ); const stave = new VF.Stave( 10 , 40 , 400 ); stave.addClef( 'treble' ).addTimeSignature( '4/4' ); stave.setContext(context).draw();

Resources

To learn and contribute, check out the VexFlow Wiki.

To build VexFlow from scratch, read the Build Instructions.

