A JavaScript / TypeScript library for rendering music notation.
Copyright (c) 2010 Mohit Muthanna Cheppudira
If you use VexFlow in your app, startup, institution, and find it useful, please consider sponsoring its development here: https://github.com/sponsors/0xfe.
Ask on the Vexflow Google Group.
VexFlow is an open-source web-based music notation rendering API. It is written in TypeScript, and runs right in the browser. VexFlow supports HTML Canvas and SVG, and runs on all modern browsers.
Go try out The VexFlow Tutorial to learn how to use VexFlow.
To install version 4.0.0-beta:
$ npm install vexflow@beta
To install version 3.0.9:
$ npm install vexflow
script Tag
Releases are served via CDN:
unpkg
jsdelivr
The EasyScore API is a quick way to create simple music notation in VexFlow. See a running example in this jsfiddle.
import Vex from 'vexflow';
const vf = new Vex.Flow.Factory({
renderer: { elementId: 'boo', width: 500, height: 200 },
});
const score = vf.EasyScore();
const system = vf.System();
system
.addStave({
voices: [
score.voice(score.notes('C#5/q, B4, A4, G#4', { stem: 'up' })),
score.voice(score.notes('C#4/h, C#4', { stem: 'down' })),
],
})
.addClef('treble')
.addTimeSignature('4/4');
vf.draw();
Learn the EasyScore API in the Using EasyScore guide.
The example code below renders a VexFlow stave using SVG. See a running example in this jsfiddle.
import Vex from 'vexflow';
const VF = Vex.Flow;
// Create an SVG renderer and attach it to the DIV element named "vf".
const div = document.getElementById('vf');
const renderer = new VF.Renderer(div, VF.Renderer.Backends.SVG);
// Configure the rendering context.
renderer.resize(500, 500);
const context = renderer.getContext();
context.setFont('Arial', 10);
// Create a stave of width 400 at position 10, 40 on the canvas.
const stave = new VF.Stave(10, 40, 400);
// Add a clef and time signature.
stave.addClef('treble').addTimeSignature('4/4');
// Connect it to the rendering context and draw!
stave.setContext(context).draw();
To learn and contribute, check out the VexFlow Wiki.
To build VexFlow from scratch, read the Build Instructions.
Sponsor Vexflow: https://github.com/sponsors/0xfe
Copyright (c) Mohit Muthanna Cheppudira 2010
0xFE mohit@muthanna.com https://www.vexflow.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.