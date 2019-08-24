VexChords renders guitar chords in your browser.
See demo: http://vexflow.com/vexchords [ source ]
npm i vexchords
import { ChordBox } from 'vexchords';
const chord = new ChordBox('#selector', {
// Customizations (all optional, defaults shown)
width: 100, // canvas width
height: 120, // canvas height
circleRadius: 5, // circle radius (width / 20 by default)
numStrings: 6, // number of strings (e.g., 4 for bass)
numFrets: 5, // number of frets (e.g., 7 for stretch chords)
showTuning: true, // show tuning keys
defaultColor: '#666', // default color
bgColor: '#FFF', // background color
strokeColor: '#666', // stroke color (overrides defaultColor)
textColor: '#666', // text color (overrides defaultColor)
stringColor: '#666', // string color (overrides defaultColor)
fretColor: '#666', // fret color (overrides defaultColor)
labelColor: '#666', // label color (overrides defaultColor)
fretWidth: 1, // fret width
stringWidth: 1, // string width
fontFamily,
fontSize,
fontWeight,
fontStyle, // font settings
labelWeight // weight of label font
});
chord.draw({
// array of [string, fret, label (optional)]
chord: [
[1, 2],
[2, 1],
[3, 2],
[4, 0], // fret 0 = open string
[5, 'x'], // fret x = muted string
[6, 'x']
],
// optional: position marker
position: 5, // start render at fret 5
// optional: barres for barre chords
barres: [
{ fromString: 6, toString: 1, fret: 1 },
{ fromString: 5, toString: 3, fret: 3 }
],
// optional: tuning keys
tuning: ['E', 'A', 'D', 'G', 'B', 'E']
});
draw helper
import { draw } from 'vexchords';
// Draw an open D7
draw('#selector', {
chord: [[1, 2], [2, 1], [3, 2], [4, 0], [5, 'x'], [6, 'x']]
});
import * as vexchords from 'vexchords';
const sel = '#vexchords';
// Draw an open D7
vexchords.draw(sel, {
chord: [[1, 2], [2, 1], [3, 2], [4, 0], [5, 'x'], [6, 'x']]
});
// Customize size and default color
vexchords.draw(
sel,
{
chord: [[1, 2], [2, 1], [3, 2], [4, 0], [5, 'x'], [6, 'x']]
},
{ width: 200, height: 240, defaultColor: '#745' }
);
// Set color of circles and bars only
vexchords.draw(
sel,
{
chord: [[2, 3], [3, 3], [4, 3], [6, 'x']],
position: 5,
barres: [{ fromString: 5, toString: 1, fret: 1 }]
},
{ strokeColor: '#8a8' }
);
// Set colors of bridge and text only
vexchords.draw(
sel,
{
chord: [[1, 0], [2, 0], [6, 0]],
position: 0,
barres: [{ fromString: 5, toString: 3, fret: 2 }]
},
{ bridgeColor: '#8a8', textColor: '#8a8' }
);
// Tiny chords, don't show tuning keys
vexchords.draw(
sel,
{
chord: [],
position: 1,
barres: [
{ fromString: 6, toString: 1, fret: 1 },
{ fromString: 5, toString: 3, fret: 3 }
]
},
{
width: 30,
height: 40,
strokeColor: '#745',
showTuning: false
}
);
$ npm i
$ npm start
# Publish: first update package version in package.json
$ npm publish
$ gcloud config set account xxx@gmail.com
$ ./upload.sh
