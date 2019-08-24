VexChords - Javascript Guitar Chord Renderer

VexChords renders guitar chords in your browser.

See demo: http://vexflow.com/vexchords [ source ]

Install

npm i vexchords

Usage

Using ChordBox

import { ChordBox } from 'vexchords' ; const chord = new ChordBox( '#selector' , { width : 100 , height : 120 , circleRadius : 5 , numStrings : 6 , numFrets : 5 , showTuning : true , defaultColor : '#666' , bgColor : '#FFF' , strokeColor : '#666' , textColor : '#666' , stringColor : '#666' , fretColor : '#666' , labelColor : '#666' , fretWidth : 1 , stringWidth : 1 , fontFamily, fontSize, fontWeight, fontStyle, labelWeight }); chord.draw({ chord : [ [ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 1 ], [ 3 , 2 ], [ 4 , 0 ], [ 5 , 'x' ], [ 6 , 'x' ] ], position : 5 , barres : [ { fromString : 6 , toString : 1 , fret : 1 }, { fromString : 5 , toString : 3 , fret : 3 } ], tuning : [ 'E' , 'A' , 'D' , 'G' , 'B' , 'E' ] });

Using the draw helper

import { draw } from 'vexchords' ; draw( '#selector' , { chord : [[ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 1 ], [ 3 , 2 ], [ 4 , 0 ], [ 5 , 'x' ], [ 6 , 'x' ]] });

Examples

import * as vexchords from 'vexchords' ; const sel = '#vexchords' ; vexchords.draw(sel, { chord : [[ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 1 ], [ 3 , 2 ], [ 4 , 0 ], [ 5 , 'x' ], [ 6 , 'x' ]] }); vexchords.draw( sel, { chord : [[ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 1 ], [ 3 , 2 ], [ 4 , 0 ], [ 5 , 'x' ], [ 6 , 'x' ]] }, { width : 200 , height : 240 , defaultColor : '#745' } ); vexchords.draw( sel, { chord : [[ 2 , 3 ], [ 3 , 3 ], [ 4 , 3 ], [ 6 , 'x' ]], position : 5 , barres : [{ fromString : 5 , toString : 1 , fret : 1 }] }, { strokeColor : '#8a8' } ); vexchords.draw( sel, { chord : [[ 1 , 0 ], [ 2 , 0 ], [ 6 , 0 ]], position : 0 , barres : [{ fromString : 5 , toString : 3 , fret : 2 }] }, { bridgeColor : '#8a8' , textColor : '#8a8' } ); vexchords.draw( sel, { chord : [], position : 1 , barres : [ { fromString : 6 , toString : 1 , fret : 1 }, { fromString : 5 , toString : 3 , fret : 3 } ] }, { width : 30 , height : 40 , strokeColor : '#745' , showTuning : false } );

Hacking on this repo

$ npm i $ npm start $ npm publish

Upload demo

$ gcloud config set account xxx@gmail.com $ ./upload.sh

License

Copyright (c) 2010 Mohit Muthanna Cheppudira

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.