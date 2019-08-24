openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vex

vexchords

by Mohit Cheppudira
1.2.0 (see all)

JavaScript Chord Charts

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26

GitHub Stars

744

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

VexChords - Javascript Guitar Chord Renderer

VexChords renders guitar chords in your browser.

See demo: http://vexflow.com/vexchords [ source ]

Install

npm i vexchords

Usage

Using ChordBox

import { ChordBox } from 'vexchords';

const chord = new ChordBox('#selector', {
  // Customizations (all optional, defaults shown)
  width: 100, // canvas width
  height: 120, // canvas height
  circleRadius: 5, // circle radius (width / 20 by default)

  numStrings: 6, // number of strings (e.g., 4 for bass)
  numFrets: 5, // number of frets (e.g., 7 for stretch chords)
  showTuning: true, // show tuning keys

  defaultColor: '#666', // default color
  bgColor: '#FFF', // background color
  strokeColor: '#666', // stroke color (overrides defaultColor)
  textColor: '#666', // text color (overrides defaultColor)
  stringColor: '#666', // string color (overrides defaultColor)
  fretColor: '#666', // fret color (overrides defaultColor)
  labelColor: '#666', // label color (overrides defaultColor)

  fretWidth: 1, // fret width
  stringWidth: 1, // string width

  fontFamily,
  fontSize,
  fontWeight,
  fontStyle, // font settings
  labelWeight // weight of label font
});

chord.draw({
  // array of [string, fret, label (optional)]
  chord: [
    [1, 2],
    [2, 1],
    [3, 2],
    [4, 0], // fret 0 = open string
    [5, 'x'], // fret x = muted string
    [6, 'x']
  ],

  // optional: position marker
  position: 5, // start render at fret 5

  // optional: barres for barre chords
  barres: [
    { fromString: 6, toString: 1, fret: 1 },
    { fromString: 5, toString: 3, fret: 3 }
  ],

  // optional: tuning keys
  tuning: ['E', 'A', 'D', 'G', 'B', 'E']
});

Using the draw helper

import { draw } from 'vexchords';

// Draw an open D7
draw('#selector', {
  chord: [[1, 2], [2, 1], [3, 2], [4, 0], [5, 'x'], [6, 'x']]
});

Examples

import * as vexchords from 'vexchords';

const sel = '#vexchords';

// Draw an open D7
vexchords.draw(sel, {
  chord: [[1, 2], [2, 1], [3, 2], [4, 0], [5, 'x'], [6, 'x']]
});

// Customize size and default color
vexchords.draw(
  sel,
  {
    chord: [[1, 2], [2, 1], [3, 2], [4, 0], [5, 'x'], [6, 'x']]
  },
  { width: 200, height: 240, defaultColor: '#745' }
);

// Set color of circles and bars only
vexchords.draw(
  sel,
  {
    chord: [[2, 3], [3, 3], [4, 3], [6, 'x']],
    position: 5,
    barres: [{ fromString: 5, toString: 1, fret: 1 }]
  },
  { strokeColor: '#8a8' }
);

// Set colors of bridge and text only
vexchords.draw(
  sel,
  {
    chord: [[1, 0], [2, 0], [6, 0]],
    position: 0,
    barres: [{ fromString: 5, toString: 3, fret: 2 }]
  },
  { bridgeColor: '#8a8', textColor: '#8a8' }
);

// Tiny chords, don't show tuning keys
vexchords.draw(
  sel,
  {
    chord: [],
    position: 1,
    barres: [
      { fromString: 6, toString: 1, fret: 1 },
      { fromString: 5, toString: 3, fret: 3 }
    ]
  },
  {
    width: 30,
    height: 40,
    strokeColor: '#745',
    showTuning: false
  }
);

Hacking on this repo

$ npm i
$ npm start

# Publish: first update package version in package.json
$ npm publish

Upload demo

$ gcloud config set account xxx@gmail.com
$ ./upload.sh

License

Copyright (c) 2010 Mohit Muthanna Cheppudira

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Meshach JacksonLos Angeles, CA3 Ratings0 Reviews
Architect, Developer, Entrepreneur, Musician, Singer, Songwriter, Guitarist, Dog Trainer
October 27, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial