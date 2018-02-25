openbase logo
vex-js

by HubSpot
4.1.0 (see all)

A modern dialog library which is highly configurable and easy to style. #hubspot-open-source

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

6.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

35

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

vex

Demo    Documentation

vex is a modern dialog library which is highly configurable, easily stylable, and gets out of the way. You'll love vex because it's tiny (5.6kb minified and gzipped), has a clear and simple API, works on mobile devices, and can be customized to match your style in seconds.

Features

  • Drop-in replacement for alert, confirm, and prompt
  • Easily configurable animations which are smooth as butter
  • Lightweight with no external dependencies
  • Looks and behaves great on mobile devices
  • Open multiple dialogs at once and close them individually or all at once
  • Built in CSS spinner for asynchronous dialogs (TODO)
  • UMD support

Documentation

js-standard-style

