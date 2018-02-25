vex
vex is a modern dialog library which is highly configurable, easily stylable, and gets out of the way. You'll love vex because it's tiny (
5.6kb minified and gzipped), has a clear and simple API, works on mobile devices, and can be customized to match your style in seconds.
Features
- Drop-in replacement for
alert,
confirm, and
prompt
- Easily configurable animations which are smooth as butter
- Lightweight with no external dependencies
- Looks and behaves great on mobile devices
- Open multiple dialogs at once and close them individually or all at once
- Built in CSS spinner for asynchronous dialogs (TODO)
- UMD support
Documentation