vex

vex is a modern dialog library which is highly configurable, easily stylable, and gets out of the way. You'll love vex because it's tiny ( 5.6kb minified and gzipped), has a clear and simple API, works on mobile devices, and can be customized to match your style in seconds.

Features

Drop-in replacement for alert , confirm , and prompt

, , and Easily configurable animations which are smooth as butter

Lightweight with no external dependencies

Looks and behaves great on mobile devices

Open multiple dialogs at once and close them individually or all at once

Built in CSS spinner for asynchronous dialogs (TODO)

UMD support

Documentation