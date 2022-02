VEUI

Documentation: 中文 🇨🇳 | English 🇺🇸

Enterprise UI components for Vue.js. Based on BAIDU's Light Design Language System (Light Design).

Features

🤘 Powerful and flexible components & directives

💅 Switchable/customizable themes

🌲 Fully tree-shakable components

🌐 I18N support w/ compile-time optimization

⌨️ A11Y support w/ ARIA annotation & complete keyboard navigation

☁️ SSR support w/ component level Critical CSS

Packages included in this repo are:

Contribution

To develop veui locally you need to clone this repo and run the following in veui 's root directory:

$ npm run bootstrap $ npm run dev

And then you should be able to see the demo via http://localhost:8080/ .

License

MIT