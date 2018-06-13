Vesper is a NodeJS framework that helps you to create scalable, maintainable, extensible, declarative and fast GraphQL-based server applications. It perfectly fits any architecture and scale you choose - from monoliths to microservices, from small to enterprise apps.
Using Vesper your app's core components are:
.graphql format
Vesper provides you following features:
And more...
To create a new JavaScript project using Vesper install it globally and use
init command
with
--javascript flag:
npm i vesper -g
vesper init --name my-project --javascript
To create a new TypeScript project using Vesper install it globally and use
init command
with
--typescript flag:
npm i vesper -g
vesper init --name my-project --typescript
Want to contribute? Vesper is opened for any contributions, just create a new github issue!